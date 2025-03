IWD: FG Hails Courage, Resilience Of Women In Judiciary

Share

The Minister of Women Affairs, Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, has commended the courage and resilience of women in the judiciary arm of government as the world commemorates the International Day of Women Judges.

The minister noted that their significant contributions towards achieving gender equality and other invaluable contributions to the judicial institution are deeply appreciated.

This was made known in a press statement signed on her behalf by her Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Jonathan Eze, and made available to journalists in Abuja.

She said: “Today, we celebrate the International Day of Women Judges, a momentous occasion that recognizes the invaluable contributions of women judges around the world.

“These trailblazing women have broken down barriers, defied stereotypes, and paved the way for future generations of women in the judiciary.

“I acknowledge the significant progress made towards achieving gender equality in the judiciary, but also recognize that there is still much work to be done.”

