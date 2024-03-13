IWD: Eunisell Champions Call For Inclusion, Empowerment

Eunisell Limited, the leading specialty chemicals and solutions company, has restated its steadfast commitment to shaping a future characterised by equality and empowerment across all sectors, including the dynamic energy industry. CEO of the company, Mr. Ken Okeiyi gave this commitment while addressing women operating in the energy field commemorating the 2024 International Women’s Day.

Speaking during the event, Okeiyi emphasised the need for equal opportunities, fair representation, and environments that embrace diversity adding that Eunisell is dedicated to advancing equality and opportunity for all. “The theme of 2024 deeply resonates with Eunisell’s values and Eunisell recognises and celebrates the distinct perspectives and capabilities that women bring to the forefront.

“We acknowledge the pivotal role of diversity and inclusion in driving innovation and excellence, and we will continuously explore creative and innovative avenues to ensure women have access to opportunities at all levels within our organisation.

“On this International Women’s Day, we reaffirm our steadfast commitment to shaping a future characterised by equality and empowerment across all sectors, including the dynamic energy industry. Also speaking during the event, Asanimo Omezi, Executive Secretary, of Women in Energy Network (WIEN), called on individuals to advocate for inclusive practices and spearhead initiatives to break down barriers.