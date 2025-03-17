IWD: emPLE Launches Campaign To Support Women Traders

Share

In line with International Women’s Day 2025 and its theme #AccelerateAction, emPLE, a leading force in Nigeria’s financial services sector, launched the “Empower HER” campaign to provide financial security for women-owned businesses and enterprises, which is vital to sustaining the country’s local markets.

As part of the campaign, emPLE is offering free 1-year ShopProtect insurance to female entrepreneurs, ensuring their businesses remain protected against unforeseen risks.

ShopProtect is designed for business owners with shops, offering accessible and affordable coverage that guarantees stability in times of uncertainty.

With risks like fire and theft posing constant threats, ShopProtect provides a vital safety net, allowing these women to focus on growth confidently.

Speaking on the initiative, Labisi Adesokan, Chief Marketing Officer, emPLE, emphasised the company’s commitment to empowering women in business: Labisi said: “Female entrepreneurs are the backbone of our economy, yet many operate without a safety net.

Through the ‘Empower HER’ campaign, we are taking real action to support them because protecting their businesses means protecting their future. ShopProtect is more than insurance; it’s a promise of stability and confidence in the face of uncertainty.”

The “Empower HER” campaign underscores emPLE’s commitment to financial inclusion and security, reinforcing its role in supporting small businesses and driving long-term economic resilience.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

