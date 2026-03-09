IWD: emPLE, Lagos, Bastion Health Partner For “EmPOWERHer” Health Drive

emPLE, one of Nigeria’s rapidly growing insurance companies, has announced a strategic partnership with the Lagos State Ministry of Health (LSMOH) and Bastion Health to celebrate International Women’s Day 2026 through its emPOWERHer campaign.

A statement over the weekend said the community-focused health initiative aimed at promoting preventive healthcare for women and their children. The event took on Saturday at emPLE’s headquarters on Akin Adesola Street, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The initiative brought together public and private-sector partners to offer free screenings, vaccinations, and wellness activities in a unified call to action for proactive women’s health.

Under the collaboration, LSMOH led specialised medical interventions, including cervical and breast cancer screenings as well as free Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccinations for girls aged 9–14.

Bastion Health will coordinate routine health checks, such as hypertension screening, blood sugar tests, and Body Mass Index (BMI) assessments.

The programme, the statement said, started with an awareness walk from emPLE’s head office at Akin Adesola to Ozumba Mbadiwe, then to Muri Okunola Junction, and back, symbolizing collective advocacy for women’s wellbeing.

This was be followed by a cardio and fitness session, along with a full range of health screenings. Commenting on the initiative, Olalekan Oyinlade, Managing Director/CEO of emPLE General Insurance Limited, said: “International Women’s Day is a powerful reminder that protecting women’s wellbeing requires practical action.

Through emPOWERHer and our partners in Lagos State and Bastion Health, we are helping remove barriers to early detection and prevention by bringing essential services closer to the community.”

Also commenting, Jolaolu Fakoya, Acting Managing Director/CEO of emPLE Life Assurance Limited, stated: “When women have access to timely screening, routine checks, and credible health information, outcomes improve for families and for the next generations.

emPOWERHer reflects our commitment to empowering Nigerians, especially our women, to take proactive steps toward protecting their health.”