March 8, 2026
IWD: Eliminate Barriers Hindering Women’s Participation In Leadership – Alli Tells Nigerians

A member of the National Assembly, Senator Sharafadeen Alli of Oyo, has called on all stakeholders in Nigeria to rise up and eliminate all forms of barriers hindering women’s participation in leadership positions.

Alli, who represents Oyo South Senatorial District, made the call in a statement commemorating 2026 International Women’s Day, describing women as pillars of families and communities.

While noting that many barriers continue to hinder women’s participation in leadership positions in Nigeria, the Senator emphasized that the annual celebration serves as a reminder of the need to promote gender equality in the country.

He stated that investing in women and girls will not only strengthen families but also accelerate national development and help build a more inclusive and prosperous society.

“The annual celebration serves as a reminder of the need to promote gender equality, expand opportunities for women, and eliminate barriers that hinder their full participation in leadership and development. Investing in women and girls will not only strengthen families but also accelerate national development and help build a more inclusive and prosperous society,” he said.

