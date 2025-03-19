IWD: Ease Burden On Women, MOUAU VC Urges Men

Share

The Vice Chancellor of Michael Okpara University of Agriculture Umudike (MOUAU), Prof Maduebibisi Offor Iwe, has called on men, husbands and other members of the family to help women wives and mothers – to cope with the challenge of managing the family.

Speaking at the 2025 International Women’s Day organised by the Women Association of the university, Prof Iwe noted that the theme: Accelerate Action, which the University women tagged, Accelerate Action in Promoting WorkFamily-Social Life Balance, was intentionally coming ten days after the official international women’s day, celebrated every March 10, for the university community to deservedly celebrate women.

He lamented that most nations of the world lack progress in key sectors of the economy because they neglected to give women the necessary attention, support and encouragement to manifest their full potential.

“In today’s fast challenging world, achieving a balance between work, family and social life is more challenging than ever.”

