IWD: Don Tasks Policy Makers On Gender Equality

Share

A university don, Halima Idris-Amali, has called on policymakers to formulate policies that would bring about rapid development in gender equality in society.

Idris-Amali, the Director, Centre for Gender and Development Studies, Federal University of Lafia, who also doubles as the Head of Department (HOD) English and Literary Studies, of the institution, made the call when speaking at an event to commemorate this year’s international women’s Day celebration held in Lafia, on Saturday.

Speaking further with the theme, “Accelerate Action”, the poet explained that the theme of this year’s celebration calls for action of critical stakeholders to re-examine themselves as critical stakeholders of the society and redouble effort in pursuing goals and objectives that are geared towards achieving a gender-balance society.

According to her, there is a need to identify and recognize goals and strategies as well as tools that could be used to drive women’s progress in some important sectors of the nation such as education, politics, leadership, economy and commerce.

She stressed that the goals, if well pursued and achieved, would no doubt aid in creating a gender-balance and friendly society.

“At the heart of womanhood lies a profound resilience that transcends adversities and propels society development.

“From shouldering the responsibilities of caregiving within households to leading grassroots movements for societal change, women continue to navigate challenges with grace and fortitude.

“Their unwavering commitment to nurturing families, fostering community cohesion, and advocating justice exemplifies their indispensable role as the bedrock of societal stability,” she stated.

Idris-Amali appreciated the support of the Vice-Chancellor and other management staff, promising to uplift the standard of the center.

While underscoring the role women play in societal development, she explained that women are the integral components of any development.

The event, which was organised by the Center for Gender and Development Studies Federal University of Lafia also hosted a personality guest lecture on work-life Balance with the theme, “Balancing Work, Life, Career, and Family,” the personality guest lecture aimed to raise awareness about the importance of work-life balance and encourage collective action to create a more supportive environment for women.

Earlier, in her keynote address, Zanab Ahmed, former Secretary to the State Government, emphasized that balancing work, career, family responsibilities, and personal well-being requires not only personal efforts but also systemic change.

She added that women are often expected to excel in every sphere of life without making mistakes or complaining.

Other speakers who spoke at the event, including Deputy Vice-Chancellor of Research and Partnership Samaila Dakes and DVC academic affairs Aleruchi Chukwu, who chaired the occasion, highlighted the vital roles women play in society and called for support from the male community to enable women to succeed.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

