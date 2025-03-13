IWD: CBN Moves To Correct 9% Gender Gap In Access To Finance

Share

…says reforms’ll drive financial inclusion for women

The Deputy Governor, Corporate Services Directorate of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Ms. Emem Usoro, has said the strategic initiatives being put in place by the apex bank will enhance financial inclusion for women and underserved groups.

She said a study conducted by the bank in collaboration with development partners revealed a nine per cent gender gap in access to finance.

Speaking at Citibank’s inaugural Women in Central Banking event in London, United Kingdom, in celebration of International Women’s Day, she said, in response to the study’s findings, which identified key obstacles such as low trust in financial service providers and limited financial literacy, the CBN, in collaboration with development partners, conducted an assessment of women’s financial inclusion in Nigeria, stressing that the bank thereafter established a gender desk in its Financial Inclusion Unit.

The deputy governor pointed out that the apex bank remained committed to bold, data-driven policies that accelerate access to finance, drive investment, and foster a more inclusive and dynamic economy.

Her presentation was themed: “Accelerating Women’s Financial Inclusion: Unlocking Opportunities for Growth and Investment.”

Addressing the forum featuring female Central Bank Deputy Governors from Kenya, Türkiye, Israel, Kazakhstan, Nigeria and the United Kingdom, she expressed confidence that the bank’s strategic initiatives, under the leadership of the Governor, Olayemi Cardoso, would “drive higher financial inclusion for women and other underserved groups and unlock economic value.”

She added that the bank’s efforts would fuel entrepreneurship, expand market participation, and strengthen financial resilience.

According to her, “with macroeconomic stabilisation taking hold, the CBN is shifting focus to broader financial sector reforms, including financial inclusion – an area of particular importance to Governor Cardoso.

“Whether for women-led businesses seeking capital, professionals securing their financial futures, or rural communities accessing banking for the first time, inclusion is a catalyst for sustainable growth.

“It is undeniable that when women thrive, economies prosper and opportunities multiply,” she added. In celebration of the 2025 International Women’s Day, she shared CBN’s targeted policies and strate gies to accelerate women’s financial inclusion and reduce the gender gap in access to finance.

While noting the challenges faced by the current CBN management team upon taking office, Ms. Usoro outlined a series of critical reforms implemented to realign the CBN with its core mandate.

