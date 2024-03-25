IWD: Capital Express, Adheri Empower Women With Life Assurance Coverage

Capital Express Assurance Limited, a specialist life assurance company, has collaborated with Advocates for Health and Rights of Women and Youth initiative (ADHERI), a dynamic youth-led civil society/non governmental organisation, in marking the 2024 International Women’s Day.

In a remarkable demonstration of solidarity and dedication to the empowerment of women, Capital Express Assurance Limited extended a generous offering of free life cover worth N1 million each to three outstanding participants of the 2024 International Women’s Day Conference themed ‘Inspiring Inclusive Mindset in Creating the Nigeria we want.’ Sadiq Fariat, Chinonyerem Deborah and Taiwo Ogunnoiki emerged recipients through a transparent raffle draw conducted during the event. Each of them has been bestowed with a term assurance plan valued at N1 million.

In a gesture reflective of its unwavering commitment to the welfare and financial security of women, Mr. Matthew Ogwezhi, the Acting Managing Director and CEO of Capital Express Assurance Limited, presented the policy documents to the beneficiaries. Mr. Ogwezhi reaffirmed the company’s commitment to its mission of being in every household, offering wealth management and risk protection services, emphasising the pivotal role of life insurance in fostering financial security, especially for women, who are often the bedrock of their families’ well-being.

Also at the event, the Executive Director of ADHERI, Mr. Emmanuel Etim, highlighted the significance of the partnership between Capital Express Assurance Limited and ADHERI. He remarked that the collaborative endeavour underscored the imperative of championing and empowering women in Nigeria, amplifying their voices, and ensuring their sustained financial prosperity.