IWD: Benue Women Protest Kwande, Sankera Killings

Hundreds of aged women in the Jato-Aka district of Kwande Local Government area of Benue State on Saturday defied the International Women’s Day celebration and thronged to the streets in protest against the unending killings in the area and other parts of the state by invading armed herdsmen terrorists.

The visibly angry women who carried their children at their backs and green leaves sang dirges which imply “we are tired of suffering in our land”, “we have been abandoned to die without help from the government.”

The protesting mothers were mostly those that have buried their husbands, watched their children slaughtered before their eyes, and fled into the wilderness like hunted animals.

Many of them now live as refugees in their own land, begging for food, waiting for the next attack, knowing that no one will come to their rescue.

But in a swift reaction to their cries, Governor Hyacinth Alia appealed to the entire people of the Kwande local government area, particularly the women who took to the streets to register their grievances about the security situation in the local government to remain calm as his government is working relentlessly to bring peace to the area.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Tersoo Kula, the governor expressed worry over the incessant attacks on Kwande communities by armed herders, wondering why Kwande and Ukum Local Government Areas ( in Sankera axis) have received the attention of these attackers now that relative peace is recorded in other areas of the state.

He, however, assured Kwande and Ukum people of his swift and improved feedback to their situation, describing as remorseless barbarism the activities of the assailants and their collaborators which he said will become history soon.

“I share your pains, and I assure you that we will step up our response and prompt, too. Read my lips. The remorseless barbarity of these assailants and their sponsors will soon be a thing of the past.”

The Governor re-emphasized his love for Kwande, Ukum and the entire state, saying his government has never abandoned them and will never abandon them, just as he promised to ensure that the land of Kwande and Ukum and the entire Benue State is free from armed herdsmen invasion.

He “sympathized with the victims of the recent attacks on Kwande and further called on security agencies to give the state their best by ensuring that the enemies of the state are caught and accordingly dealt with.”

He also warned those who have been using his name to stir controversy in Kwande and other areas of the state to be wary of the potential consequences of their actions, pointing out that he is the governor for all and that he will continue to work for the good of all people, particularly the masses.

