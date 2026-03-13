IWD: Bayelsa NAWOJ To Raise More Awareness Over Plight Of Female Journalists

As the world marks International Women’s Day (IWD), the Bayelsa State Chapter of Association of Women Journalists has reaffirmed its commitment to raising awareness over the plight of women journalists through public engagements, discussions, special coverage, and enlightenment campaigns.

A Communique issued after a symposium which held on Thursday, at the Nigeria Union of Journalists Press Centre Yenagoa, the association urged women Journalists to stand in solidarity with one another through collective action inorder to drive meaningful change.

Signed by Ebinimi Zitimiyola

Chairman Communique Drafting Committee, Donghan Barbara Omusuku, Secretary and Peregborobofa Angese-Engonanabo Member, the group stated that women Journalists should give proper attention to their mental health, manage stress in accomplishing tasks, and where necessary, seek professional help.

With theme:”Give to Gain: Empowering Women Journalists for Impact”, NAWOJ deeply appreciated media owners and employers of women journalists for giving women the platform to practice and earn decent living.

“NAWOJ reaffirms its unwavering commitment to working in synergy with individuals and organizations that are empowering women to thrive in the practice of journalism.

“Women journalists face unique challenges, including bias, deprivation, abuse and safety concerns at work place and elsewhere but they can thrive with support, protection and empowerment.

“We ask that women journalists be promoted into leadership roles which are crucial for shaping narratives and driving change.

“NAWOJ reaffirms its commitment to work assiduously in promoting gender equality in the media industry.

“Women journalists should take professional development programmes like training workshop, seminars and conferences in emerging areas seriously.

“Women journalists should develop multi-media skills to increase their competitiveness in the evolving digital landscape.

“Women Journalists should embrace technology and innovation to help amplify their voices and impact adding that Networking and mentorship are key to help navigate industry challenges.”

The association was also appreciated for honouring Lilian Erefagha who served with the State owned media station, the Niger Delta Television, NDTV.

Earlier, NAWOJ Bayelsa had joined the global community in the collective movement to commemorate the day with road walk and symposium.

Panelists and discussants deliberated extensively, highlighting the challenges women journalists face and the need to empower them to thrive.