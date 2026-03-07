IWD: Bauchi, UNICEF Push For Improved Women’s Health, Education

The Bauchi State Government and the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) have renewed calls for improved access to education and healthcare for women as part of activities marking the 2026 International Women’s Day (IWD).

The Chairman of the Bauchi State Primary Healthcare Development Board, Dr. Rilwanu Muhammad, said empowering women through education and quality healthcare remains essential for sustainable national development.

He said the United Nations set aside the day annually to recognize women’s rights and promote equal opportunities in areas such as employment, justice and healthcare.

According to him, the Bauchi State Government has introduced several policies aimed at supporting women, including six months maternity leave for pregnant women and flexible working hours for breastfeeding mothers.

He noted, however, that the maternity leave policy is still awaiting legislative approval by the state assembly.

Muhammad further highlighted challenges affecting women in the state, including cultural barriers, insecurity, early marriages and teenage pregnancies.

He urged stakeholders to strengthen partnerships to tackle the issues and improve women’s well-being.

In her remarks, UNICEF Bauchi Field Office Chief, Dr Rafique Nuzhat, said women’s rights should be upheld daily through policies and programs that protect their health and dignity.

She pointed out that maternal mortality, child mortality, malnutrition and teenage pregnancies remain major concerns in the state.

Nuzhat added that UNICEF is collaborating with the state government to establish support structures including a Sexual Abuse Referral Centre to combat gender-based violence and support survivors.