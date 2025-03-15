IWD: Bank, organisation champion inclusion for young girls

Share

The 2025 International Women’s Day event, organized by Event Diary Lifestyle, was a remarkable demonstration of Access Bank’s commitment to financial inclusion and empowerment for young girls.

The event of the day held at Top Teez Academy, Ojodu, Lagos with over 200 female students from Top Teez Academy, Highscope School, and Real Prudent Height Academy, engaging in thought-provoking discussions, competitions, and financial empowerment initiatives in alignment with Access Bank’s vision for young people’s financial literacy and inclusion.

In her welcome address, Princess Adeola Shittu, the convener of the Young Girls in School Initiative, underscored the importance of equipping young girls with the knowledge, skills, and financial tools needed to thrive in today’s world.

“This initiative is not just about education; it’s about empowerment. We want these girls to dream beyond limitations and embrace opportunities that will make them leaders in technology, finance, and entrepreneurship,” she stated.

Adeola expressed gratitude to Access Bank for their contributions towards financial empowerment, highlighting how their support is helping to bridge the financial literacy gap among young girls.

Delivering the keynote address, Mrs. Kofoworola Belo-Osagie emphasised the role of education, innovation, and financial independence in transforming the lives of young girls. She spoke on Nigeria’s socio-economic landscape, addressing challenges like poverty, early marriage, and limited access to education, and encouraged the girls to embrace digital literacy and financial responsibility to secure a brighter future.

A panel of esteemed speakers provided valuable insights on career growth, financial empowerment, and personal security.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

