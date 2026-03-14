IWD: APWEN Urges Female Engineers To Share Expertise, Empower Others

The Association of Professional Women Engineers of Nigeria (APWEN) has emphasised the importance of creating a supportive ecosystem in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM).

The Chairman of APWEN, Lagos Chapter, Mrs Bosede Oyekunle, made this call on Saturday in her remarks at a Fireside Chat webinar organised to commemorate International Women’s Day (IWD) 2026.

Recall that the International Women’s Day is celebrated on March 8 to celebrate the social, economic, and political achievements of women around the world.

The day also marks a call to action for accelerating gender equality.

Oyekunle noted that the event, with the theme: “Give to Gain: Lifting Others As We Rise”, aimed at exploring ways to create pathways for others to succeed.

She said that these pathways included mentorship, skill-sharing, community engagement, and amplifying the work and achievements of others.

She encouraged APWEN members to commit to mentoring at least one person every year, share their skills, and partner with schools and organisations to drive STEM initiatives.

“As women in STEM, we’ve benefited from mentors and opportunities. Now, it’s our turn to lift others.

“Let’s explore ways to create a supportive ecosystem where everyone thrives.

“APWEN Lagos remains committed to encouraging, enhancing, and empowering women in engineering through mentorship, collaboration, and leadership development,” she added.

Similarly, APWEN President, Mrs Chinyere Igwegbe, in her remarks, emphasised the importance of lifting others as members advanced in their careers.

Represented by APWEN Southwest Zonal Coordinator, Mrs Raheemat Adabanija, the President shared her personal journey, from being the first female Class Representative in her department at Ahmadu Bello University to becoming APWEN President, highlighting the role of mentors and community support.

The APWEN President stressed that true excellence was measured by how many hands members pull up along the way, echoing APWEN’s philosophy of encouraging, enhancing, and excelling.

The Fireside Chat featured exceptional women in Aerospace, Agriculture and Food Security, Mechanical Engineering, and leadership – Engr. Aanuoluwapo Ojewumi, Dr Angel Adelaja-Kuye, and Dr Olufunmilade Akingbagbohun, respectively, who shared their experiences and insights.

The guest speakers charged the participants to pursue competence, confidence, and clarity of purpose through continuous learning so as to thrive and be able to compete favourably in male-dominated careers.

The Fireside Chat provides a platform for women to learn from each other, share experiences, and inspire the next generation of women leaders.

The event concluded with a call to action, urging participants to lift others as they rise, thereby creating a stronger, more inclusive STEM community.