IWD: Alli Seeks Stronger Policies For Gender Equity

Senator Sharafadeen Alli of the All Progressives Congress (APC) representing Oyo South Senatorial District in the National Assembly has joined the global community in celebrating the remarkable contributions of women as the world marks International Women’s Day 2025.

This is contained in a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media, Akeem Abas, and made available to newsmen on Saturday in Ibadan.

Senator Alli acknowledged the resilience, strength and achievements of women in various fields, recognising their role in nation-building as well as societal progress.

He stressed the need for continued advocacy for gender equity, urging both public and private opportunities that empower women.

The lawmaker also urged all stakeholders to empower women and bridge the gap in leadership education as well as economic participation.

Senator Alli commended Nigerian women, particularly those in Oyo South Senatorial District, for their unwavering dedication to family, community, and national development while reaffirming his commitment to supporting policies that promote the rights and welfare of women.

“As we celebrate this year’s International Women’s Day, let us all renew our pledge to ensure a more inclusive and equitable society where every woman can thrive and achieve her full potential,” he said.

