IWD: Akanbi-Alade Urges Stronger Inclusion Of Women In Finance

The Group Chief Operating Officer of Pathway Holdings Limited, Mrs Dolapo Akanbi-Alade, has called for increased inclusion of Nigerian women in finance as the world marks International Women’s Day (IWD) 2026.

In a statement issued on Friday, Akanbi-Alade noted that while International Women’s Day (IWD) highlights the need for gender equality, significant progress requires deliberate policies and systems that expand women’s access to finance and leadership opportunities.

She emphasised that many Nigerian women and women-led businesses still face limited access to finance, highlighting the urgent need for targeted inclusion initiatives.

“At Pathway Holdings, we empower women and give access to investment advisory, asset management and lending solutions for institutions, high-net-worth individuals and businesses. Ensuring that women and women-led enterprises can access these opportunities is critical to building a more inclusive financial system,” she added.

Akanbi-Alade, who is also the co-founder/Director of Pathway Advisors Limited and Pathway Asset Management Limited, and Co-founder/CEO/MD of Fundbox Financial Services Limited, said, “women’s access to finance is not only a social responsibility but essential for national productivity and economic growth. “

Pathway Holdings Limited has three subsidiaries: Pathway Advisors Limited, Pathway Asset Management, and FundBox Financial Services Limited.

These companies provide a range of financial services, including investment advisory, asset management, and lending solutions. Pathway creates customised financial solutions for institutions, businesses and individuals, leveraging its extensive experience and local footprint.