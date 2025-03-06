IWD: AHF Calls For Action To Empower Women, Girls

Share

..Says 60% of Women, Girls In Sub-Saharan African Region Account For New HIV Infections

As the world celebrates this year’s International Women’s Day (IWD), the AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF) Nigeria has said that it is poised to champion action to break down barriers to health, equality and opportunity against women and girls globally to empower them.

Besides, the organization reveals that over 60 percent of women and girls in the sub-Saharan African region account for new HIV infections.

AHF’s Nigeria Country Programme Director (CPD), Dr. Echey Ijezie, disclosed this in his message to mark the 2025

International Women’s Day (IWD) was made available to New Telegraph in Makurdi, the Benue State capital.

Dr. Ijezie said the organization is fully determined to stand in solidarity with both women and girls to celebrate their achievements while also championing action to break down barriers to health, equality, and opportunity against female folk by joining the global movement to demand an end to the inequities that hold them back.

He noted that “despite decades of progress, women and girls remained disproportionately impacted by HIV/AIDS, stressing that globally, gender-based violence, lack of access to healthcare, reproductive rights restrictions, income inequality, and limited educational opportunities further entrench disparities; while access to affordable menstrual health products and comprehensive sexual and reproductive health education also remain out of reach for millions, compromising dignity, mobility, and opportunity.

He said AHF will, during the event, host a forum that would attract women from the state government Mentor Mothers’ programme and mentor mothers from across AHF facilities in the Makurdi axis, including young women and girls from AHF Nigeria community Comprehensive Sexuality Education (CSE) cohorts and female members of the Community Advocacy Club from Adaka and Agwan Jukun, Makurdi, Benue state, with AHF Girls Act members from the communities and facility affiliated also in attendance.

“The forum will examine the impact and efforts of mentor mothers while looking at ways at which they can also entrench age-appropriate sexuality education in their various communities. It will also provide an opportunity to celebrate the exceptional champions at the forefront of eliminating mother-to-child transmission of HIV/AIDS”.

He said the Ministry of Women Affairs, the Benue State Prevention of Mother to Child transmission of HIV/AIDS focal person, Association of Women Living with HIV/AIDS in Nigeria (ASHWAN), Benue Chapter, International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA), Ministry of Justice, National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), Lawyers Alert, including AHF partner advocates and CBOs will also join AHF to commemorate the 2025 IWD.

In her remark, AHF Deputy Chief of Global Advocacy, Loretta Wong, said women and girls everywhere deserve the power, knowledge, and resources to take control of their health, futures, and lives”.

She noted that “real change requires more than words, it demands concrete commitments, including expanding access to HIV prevention and treatment, sexual and reproductive healthcare services, and economic empowerment”.

She vowed to ensure that no woman or girl is left behind in the struggle and implored leaders, policy makers and communities to turn commitments into action because a just and equitable world is only possible when women and girls everywhere can claim their full rights, power and potential.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

