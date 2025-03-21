IWD: Access Bank To Honour Women At Conference

Share

In a landmark celebration of female leadership and innovation, Access Bank is set to honour the distinguished Power of 100 awardees at its highly anticipated International Women’s Day (IWD) Conference.

This grand event will spotlight exceptional women who have shattered barriers, driven transformative change, and inspired progress across various industries in Africa.

The Power of 100 initiative underscores Access Bank’s unwavering commitment to recognising and uplifting women who are shaping the continent’s socio-economic landscape.

In a release on Thursday, the lender stated that the honourees, drawn from business, entrepreneurship, social development, and advocacy, embody this year’s IWD theme: “Accelerate Action” “At Access Bank, we recognize that women are catalysts for progress and societal transformation,” said Chizoma Okoli, Deputy Managing Director, Access Bank.

“The Power of 100 awardees are extraordinary trailblazers whose resilience and impact pave the way for future generations of female leaders.

We are honoured to celebrate their achievements.” The conference promises a dynamic lineup of thought-provoking panel discussions, keynote ad -dresses from industry titans, and a prestigious awards ceremony highlighting the remarkable contributions of the honourees.

Nene Kunle-Ogunlusi, Head of Women Banking, emphasized the broader significance of the event, stating, “Beyond recognition, this platform fosters critical dialogue on gender inclusion, leadership, and economic empowerment.

Through our flagship ‘W’ Initiative, we remain committed to driving financial inclusion, capacity building, and business growth for women across Africa.”

As a leading force in financial services with a presence across Africa, Europe, and Asia, Access Bank continues to champion diversity, innovation, and sustainability, ensuring that women have the resources and opportunities to thrive.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

