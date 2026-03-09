IWD 2026: Union Bank Provides Support To Women Leaving With Disabilities

In observance of International Women’s (IWD) Month 2026, Union Bank of Nigeria has reaffirmed its commitment to gender equity through a focused initiative centred on women living with disabilities and women raising children with disabilities.

Aligned with the global theme “Give to Gain,” the Bank’s campaign, “Give to Gain: Creating Pathways for Inclusion and Endless Opportunities,” centres the lived experiences of women living with disabilities and underscores the need for intentional systems of support for social and economic advancement.

According to a press release, throughout March, Union Bank will implement targeted initiatives to expand access, foster inclusion, and unlock sustainable opportunities.

Activities include a flagship event at The Stable, its multipurpose venue in Surulere, Lagos, convening women with disabilities, caregivers, supporting organisations, and advocates for dialogue, mentorship, and resource sharing.

“Complementary efforts include outreach to disability support facilities and collaboration with educational institutions to distribute learning materials to female students with disabilities. Tailored mentorship programmes will build confidence and capability in education, entrepreneurship, and careers.

Through its women’s banking proposition alpher and strategic partnerships, the Bank will also deliver business sustainability training specifically designed for women living with disabilities and women raising children with disabilities.

“Internally, Union Bank will activate WeHub — its employee-led women’s network — to strengthen inclusive culture and support professional growth across the organization,” the statement said.

It added: “These actions reflect Union Bank’s long-standing commitment to advancing equity for underserved communities — and align with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals 5 (Gender Equality) and 10 (Reduced Inequalities).

For Union Bank, these are not frameworks to cite; they are commitments to live out.” Commenting on the initiative, Chief Brand and Marketing Officer, Union Bank of Nigeria, Olufunmilola Aluko, stated that: “At Union Bank, inclusion is not an abstract ideal; it is a deliberate choice.

While many conversations around women’s empowerment are important and necessary, women living with disabilities and women raising children with disabilities are too often left out entirely.

This year’s theme, ‘Give to Gain,’ reflects exactly what we believe: that when we intentionally open access, support, and opportunity to these women, the value created extends to families, communities, and society at large.”