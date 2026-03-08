IWD 2026: SDP Calls For Greater Women Participation In Leadership, Governance

The National Speaker of the Women Parliament of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Hajiya Sa’adatu Abdullahi, has extended heartfelt greetings to Nigerian women on the occasion of International Women’s Day 2026, celebrating their resilience, leadership, and invaluable contributions to national development.

In a goodwill message, Hajiya Abdullahi described women as the backbone of society, noting that their courage, determination, and active participation in homes, markets, offices, farms, and political spaces continue to drive social, economic, and political progress.

She emphasized that women’s participation in decision-making processes is critical to building a more just, inclusive, and prosperous nation.

The SDP Women Parliament Speaker urged women to take bold steps toward greater political participation by registering as members of the party, reiterating the party’s commitment to inclusiveness, social justice, and creating meaningful opportunities for women to actively engage in governance and leadership at all levels.

Hajiya Abdullahi described this year’s International Women’s Day as an opportunity not only to celebrate women’s achievements but also to strengthen their collective voice in shaping policies that address social inequalities, gender disparities, and barriers to women’s advancement.

She stressed that organized, empowered, and politically active women remain pivotal to national development.

The National Speaker further called on all stakeholders, including government, civil society, institutions, and communities to work collaboratively in creating enabling environments where women can thrive, contribute fully, and access leadership opportunities without discrimination.

She concluded by celebrating the courage, vision, and contributions of Nigerian women, affirming that their collective commitment to nation-building remains a powerful source of hope and inspiration for the country.