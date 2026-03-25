IWD 2026: Polaris Bank Positions Gender Equity As Growth Strategy

Spotlighting its sustained investments in women’s empowerment, financial inclusion and leadership development, Polaris Bank reinforced its commitment to deepening gender equity as a business and growth imperative during its 2026 International Women’s Day (IWD) event.

According to a press release, in line with this year’s theme for the IWD, “Give to Gain,” the Polaris Bank event highlighted a call to action for accelerating gender equality through generosity, collaboration,and investment in women with speakers emphasizing intentional contribution as a catalyst for collective progress.

Speaking at the event, the Managing Director/CEO, Polaris Bank, Kayode Lawal, underscored the strategic value of the theme, “Gender Equity as a Business Imperative: The Give to Gain Advantage.” He noted that investing in women delivers measurable returns for institutions and economies alike.

According to Lawal, empowering women remains a core pillar of Polaris Bank’s long-term strategy, reflected in its support for women-led businesses through targeted financing, enterprise advisory and capacitybuilding initiatives.

The Polaris CEO also highlighted the Bank’s sustained advocacy in breast cancer advocacy and screening and early detection, as well as its contributions to girl-child education and inclusive workplace policies.

He added that the Bank’s flagship proposition, “Polaris Pearl”, continues to provide tailored financial solutions and growth platforms for women professionals and entrepreneurs. He called for more deliberate action across sectors, stressing that inclusive systems ultimately drive stronger institutions and societies.

Delivering keynote insights, Tomi Somefun, the immediate past MD/CEO of Unity Bank described gender equity as a critical lever for organizational performance, urging institutions to move beyond rhetoric to structured action.

She emphasized that enabling women to contribute fully is not a social obligation but a pathway to better decision-making, innovation, and long-term resilience.