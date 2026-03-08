IWD 2026: NPA Hails Nigerian Women In Maritime

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has applauded the resilience, dedication, and invaluable contributions of women in the maritime sector, including firefighting, security, piloting, engineering, hydrography, administrative and maritime-support services such as aids to navigation.

The Managing Director, Dr. Abubakar Dantsoho disclosed this in a statement on Sunday.

He said “These remarkable women are excelling even in roles that traditionally demand male-kind of strength”.

Dantsoho noted that he deliberately prioritised gender equality in key appointments, starting with his aides and Technical Assistants: “Women hold 60% of these roles, with men making up the remaining 40%. This intentional step underscores NPA’s commitment to advancing women’s participation and success across the maritime industry.

“We salute the remarkable women of NPA and beyond who continue to drive progress, break barriers, and shape a more equitable future for the sector”.