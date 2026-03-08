IWD 2026: NAWOJ FCT Advocates Equal Rights, Opportunities For Women

The Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ), Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Chapter, has called for stronger actions to protect the rights of women and girls and ensure equal opportunities across all sectors of society.

The Chairperson of the chapter, Bassey Ita Ikpang, made the call in a statement issued to commemorate the 2026 International Women’s Day (IWD) in Abuja.

She said the global theme for this year’s celebration, “Rights. Justice. Action. For All Women and Girls,” alongside the campaign call #GiveToGain, underscores the need for deliberate actions to promote gender equality and justice for women.

According to Ikpang, achieving gender equality requires more than discussions, noting that governments, institutions and stakeholders must take concrete steps to ensure the protection of women’s rights and promote inclusive opportunities.

“As journalists and advocates, NAWOJ FCT remains committed to amplifying the voices of women, especially those whose stories are often unheard,” she said.

She added that the association would continue to use its media platforms to highlight issues affecting women and girls while advocating policies that promote equality, justice and dignity.

Ikpang disclosed that the chapter has strengthened collaboration with key stakeholders to improve the welfare and professional capacity of female journalists.

She said the association recently partnered with the Federal Capital Territory Administration and the Federal Ministry of Health to provide free cancer screening for female journalists in the FCT.

According to her, the initiative aims to promote early detection and prevention of cancer among women journalists.

The NAWOJ chairperson also revealed that the chapter has implemented two empowerment programmes for female journalists in collaboration with the German Embassy Abuja.

She said the programmes include a capacity-building initiative designed to strengthen professional skills and leadership abilities among female journalists, as well as a marketplace advocacy event targeted at engaging grassroots women and raising awareness on issues affecting women and girls.

Ikpang further reiterated the association’s commitment to promoting women’s participation in leadership and governance.

“NAWOJ FCT would continue to work with NAWOJ national leadership and other women’s groups to advocate for the creation of special seats for women in governance in order to improve women’s representation in political decision-making.

“As we mark this important day, we call on governments, institutions and stakeholders to intensify efforts toward ensuring equal rights, equal opportunities and equal protection for women and girls,” she said.

The NAWOJ chairperson also commended female journalists in the FCT for their resilience, professionalism and dedication to reporting issues affecting society, particularly women and vulnerable groups.

She urged women to remain committed to building a future where every woman and girl enjoys her full rights, has access to justice and the opportunity to realise her full potential.