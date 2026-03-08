IWD 2026: Mustapha Backs 35% Women Inclusion In Governance

The Turaki of Ilorin and Senator representing Kwara Central, Saliu Mustapha, has called for the full implementation of the 35 percent affirmative action for women in governance and key leadership positions.

In a statement issued on Sunday by his media aide, Nasif Sholagberu, to commemorate International Women’s Day, the lawmaker urged political leaders, institutions, and stakeholders to dismantle structural barriers that limit women’s advancement and deliberately support their emergence in leadership roles across the country.

He noted that this year’s International Women’s Day theme, “Give To Gain,” highlights the importance of investing in women and creating opportunities for them to thrive, stressing that societies make greater progress when women are fully empowered.

He also charged governments, political institutions, and the private sector to create more opportunities for women to contribute meaningfully to governance and economic growth.

The lawmaker said Nigeria can only unlock its full potential when the abilities, talents, and leadership capacity of women are fully harnessed.

Senator Mustapha noted that women have consistently demonstrated resilience, innovation, and leadership across various sectors, adding that their inclusion at the highest levels of decision-making would strengthen policies, promote equity, and accelerate national development.

He commended civil society organisations and non-governmental groups that continue to champion women’s rights and participation in leadership across the country, particularly through advocacy for the implementation of the 35 percent affirmative action contained in the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action.

The senator reaffirmed his commitment to policies and programmes that protect the dignity, welfare, and advancement of women in Kwara State and across Nigeria.

According to him, women have been among the major beneficiaries of his empowerment initiatives in Kwara Central, including large-scale economic support programmes through which many received financial grants, tools, and materials to improve their livelihoods and strengthen their economic independence.

He urged women to remain resolute in their pursuit of equal opportunities, encouraging them to challenge stereotypes and question practices that limit their growth and participation in public life.

Senator Mustapha congratulated Nigerian women, particularly those in Kwara Central Senatorial District, for their resilience, commitment, and contributions toward building stronger families, communities, and a more prosperous nation.