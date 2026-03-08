IWD 2026: Merck Foundation Awards 2,500 Scholarships

The Merck Foundation has intensified its push for women empowerment and girls’ education across Africa and Asia, revealing that it has awarded more than 2,500 scholarships to healthcare professionals from 52 countries as part of its development programmes marking the 2026 International Women’s Day.

The philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA, Germany, said the initiative forms part of a 14-year effort to empower women, particularly those facing infertility stigma, while also expanding access to quality healthcare training.

Speaking to commemorate the global event on Sunday, the Chief Executive Officer of the foundation, Senator Dr. Rasha Kelej, said empowering women and girls remained central to the organisation’s global programmes.

According to her, the foundation, working with First Ladies across Africa and Asia as ambassadors, had consistently turned advocacy into concrete action.

She said: “At Merck Foundation, empowering women and girls is not confined to a single day; it is embedded in everything we do. It shapes our vision and guides our programmes.”

Kelej explained that the foundation had marked the International Women’s Day annually through initiatives such as “More Than a Mother,” the Merck Foundation Scholarships Programme, Educating Linda, and its STEM programme.

According to her, the scholarship initiative was already reshaping healthcare delivery across developing countries.

“I am proud that out of the 2,500 scholarships provided across 52 countries in 44 critical and underserved specialties, about 1,200 scholarships,.nearly 50 per cent have been awarded to women medical graduates, empowering them to become future healthcare experts and leaders.”

She added that more than 770 scholarships had specifically been dedicated to strengthening women’s health, including reproductive and fertility care.

Kelej stressed that education remained the most powerful tool for achieving gender equality and long-term empowerment of women.

“As part of our Educating Linda programme, together with the First Ladies of Africa, we have provided over 1,200 annual scholarships to underprivileged African schoolgirls from 19 countries, enabling them to complete their education and reach their full potential.”

The foundation also revealed that it was expanding support for women in science through its Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics programme, as well as the annual Merck Foundation Africa Research Summit Awards, which recognise outstanding African women researchers.

Kelej said the programmes were designed to strengthen research capacity and encourage more women to pursue careers in science and technology.

“Our goal is to empower women and young African researchers, enhance their research capacity and promote their contributions to STEM.”

Beyond education and healthcare, the foundation disclosed that it had also launched media, film, music and fashion awards in partnership with African and Asian First Ladies to raise awareness on issues such as gender-based violence, child marriage, female genital mutilation and infertility stigma.

According to the foundation, the initiatives form part of a broader campaign aimed at changing societal attitudes and supporting girls’ education across the continent.

Kelej congratulated women and girls around the world on the occasion of the 2026 International Women’s Day, urging them to remain resilient in breaking barriers.

“May you continue to rise with confidence, break barriers and realise your full potential,” she said.