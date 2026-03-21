Iwd 2026: Experts Seek Skills, Confidence For Young Girls

In celebration of International Women’s Day 2026, speakers at the Young Girls in School Initiative, organised by Event Diary Lifestyle, have called for greater emphasis on skills development and confidence building among young girls.

The programme, which marked the third edition of the initiative, was held recently at the Haina Event Centre, Ojodu, bringing together students, parents, and educators for mentorship sessions and practical training designed to encourage girls to discover their abilities and develop valuable life skills. Convener of the initiative, Princess Adeola Shittu, welcomed participants and highlighted the purpose of the programme.

According to Shittu, this year’s edition deliberately introduced practical learning sessions to ensure participants gain useful skills alongside their academic education. “We sat together as a team and decided to approach this year’s programme from another angle by introducing practical skills that the girls can learn and develop.

The aim is to help them discover their talents and build confidence,” she added. One of the highlights was a practical training session on hair fastening facilitated by Adejoke Ogunbona, popularly known as Unique, who encouraged the students to see skill acquisition as a pathway to creativity, independence, and entrepreneurship.

She emphasised that learning practical skills at a young age can help students uncover hidden talents and create future opportunities. Also speaking at the event, Amina Omoike, guest speaker and media practitioner, emphasised the importance of leadership, confidence, and continuous learning for young girls.

Advocating women’s empowerment and leadership development, Omoike encouraged participants to believe in themselves and seize every opportunity to grow. “Young girls must develop the courage to express their ideas, build their talents, and pursue their dreams without fear,” she said.

Delivering the keynote address, Anietie Udoh, Divisional Director of Marketing at Marketing Edge, stressed that education alone is insufficient in today’s world without practical skills.