IWD 2026: Ecobank Nigeria Unveils Upgraded ‘Ellevate’ Programme For Women-Led Enterprises

Ecobank Nigeria, a subsidiary of the leading panAfrican financial services group Ecobank Group, has unveiled a significantly enhanced version of its multi-award-winning gender financing initiative, “Ellevate by Ecobank,” as part of activities commemorating International Women’s Day 2026.

According to a press release, the upgraded programme reinforces the bank’s “long-term commitment to advancing women-led enterprises in Nigeria and across Ecobank’s panAfrican footprint.”

“Originally launched to improve access to finance for women-owned, women-led, and women-focused small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) within its Commercial Banking segment, the enhanced Ellevate programme now adopts a broader, more inclusive structure.

“The new framework extends across all business segments, positioning Ellevate as a comprehensive ecosystem designed to address the structural financing and growth barriers faced by women entrepreneurs,” the statement said.

It added: Under the expanded structure, beneficiaries will enjoy improved access to credit on competitive terms, including more flexible collateral considerations aimed at easing traditional financing constraints.

“Beyond lending, the programme integrates digital payment, collections, and cash management solutions to enhance operational efficiency and support scalability. “A core pillar of the enhancement is structured market access.

Through the bank’s MyTradeHub online matchmaking platform and e-commerce enablement capabilities, women entrepreneurs will be better positioned to connect with customers and trade partners across Africa, facilitating cross-border expansion and participation in regional value chains.”

Speaking on the development, Managing Director of Ecobank Nigeria, Bolaji Lawal, said the enhanced programme further strengthens the bank’s ambition to be the financial partner of choice for women entrepreneurs.

“Since its launch in Nigeria in July 2021, Ellevate has delivered meaningful impact for SMEs and women-led businesses. This next phase deepens our value proposition and reinforces our resolve to remain the preferred financial partner for women entrepreneurs,” he stated.