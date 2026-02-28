As the world celebrates International Women Day (IWD) 2026 on March 8, Continental Hotels Group Nigeria is set to commemorate the Day with a vibrant celebration, recognising the outstanding contributions of its female staff as it focuses on empowering women and enriching lives, under the theme; Give to Gain.

Speaking on the celebration, the Cluster Director of Sales and Marketing of the Group, Richard Mutanda, noted; ‘‘the event will bring together employees from its Abuja and Lagos properties for a day of engaging activities, inspiring talks, and inclusive festivities.

‘‘The celebration is a testament to Continental Hotels Group’s commitment to gender equality, professional development, and women’s empowerment.

The Group’s flagship properties in Abuja and Lagos will host a range of events, showcasing its dedication to creating an equitable workplace where women can thrive.

Give to Gain, he said is the core theme of this year’s International Women’s Day celebration, stressing; ‘‘it underscores the value of altruism and reciprocity— highlighting that giving your time, support, and resources can lead to personal gains, stronger relationships, and a more inclusive community.”

Mutanda further disclosed that the celebration will feature among others an all-staff lunch, expert-led talks on mental health and wellness, and panel discussions with female leaders.

Gifts, he said would be presented the female staff during the celebration. According to him, the gifts for women staff are a heartfelt gesture of appreciation, symbolising the hotel’s gratitude for their dedication and contributions.

The gifts include wellness kits, personalised tokens of recognition, and vouchers for self-care experiences. The all-staff lunch will bring together employees from all departments, providing a relaxed space for networking and appreciation.

The expert-led talks will cover topics such as mental health, work-life balance, and holistic well-being strategies tailored to the demands of the hospitality industry.

While the panel discussions will feature female leaders within Continental Hotels Group and external guests, sharing real-life stories of empowerment, mentorship, and the reciprocal benefits of contributing to others.

The discussions will explore how giving time, support, and resources can lead to personal fulfillment, career advancement, and community building.

Participants at the celebration should look forward to a diverse array of activities, including team-building games, creative workshops on personal branding and leadership, and networking opportunities to connect with peers and mentors.

The health and fitness sessions, led by certified trainers from the hotel’s health and fitness team, will focus on fitness and healthy living.

The sessions will include cardio workouts, mindfulness practices, and stress management techniques, promoting physical health and well-being.

The theme encapsulates the essence of IWD 2026, emphasising that acts of generosity yield mutual benefits. It encourages individuals to invest in others, recognizing that such contributions not only uplift communities but also enhance personal growth, resilience, and satisfaction.

By investing in staff’s development and wellbeing, Continental Hotels Group aims to set a benchmark for inclusivity in Nigeria’s hospitality sector.

The group’s commitment to empowering women is a testament to its dedication to creating a more equitable workplace.

Mutanda expressed enthusiasm over the celebration, which he said holds a lot of promises.

“Let’s celebrate the strength, resilience, and achievements of our incredible women at Abuja Continental and Lagos Continental hotels. Together, we foster a culture of empowerment and mutual support,” he said.