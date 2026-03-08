IWD 2026: Ajadi Celebrates Women

A leading People’s Democratic Party (PDP) governorship aspirant in Oyo State, Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo, has felicitated with women in the country on the occasion of 2026 International Women’s Day.

International Women’s Day is celebrated on 8 March, commemorating women’s fight for equality and liberation along with the women’s rights movement. It gives focus to issues such as gender equality and reproductive rights. International Women’s Day originated from labour movements in Europe and North America during the early 20th century.

In a statement issued on Sunday to commemorate this year’s edition of International Women’s Day, Ajadi said the role of women in nation-building cannot be overemphasized.

He recalled the role played by prominent Nigerian women like Mrs. Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti, Margaret Ekpo, and Wuraola Esan towards the liberalization and growth of the country, and urged women to follow in their footsteps by not only participating in the political process but also seeking more elective positions.

He urged political leaders to encourage and give more chances to women for them to contest and occupy elective positions in the country.

Ajadi also called for more respect for women, saying they are definitely behind whatever success is recorded by the menfolk.

He said domestic violence against women should be stopped, saying they deserve respect for their role in moulding future leaders.

According to the statement:

“I celebrate and congratulate our women on this year’s occasion of International Women’s Day. We cannot underestimate the role played by our women both at home, in the social circle, and in politics. They deserve more respect.

“I equally call on them not only to be passive participants in politics but to determine to seek more elected positions in future elections. They should aspire to more than dancing and singing at campaigns and seek more elective positions. The ratio of men to women in elective positions in the country is embarrassing. Women should stand up and fight for more elective positions.

“I also use the occasion of this year’s Women’s Day to appeal to Nigerians to stop domestic violence against women. If we treat our women well, our country will witness unprecedented development.”