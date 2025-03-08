IWD 2025: Continental Hotel Group unfolds activities in celebration of female staff members

Share

Globally, the focus is on celebrating women across all strata of the society as the International Women’s Day (IWD) 2025 holds today in different cities, with a number of activities on the card to celebrate women.

In Nigeria, Continental Hotel Group (CHG) is feting women through a colourful outing unfolding in its Lagos and Abuja hotels, with focus on its female staff members. This is as the Group General Manager, Karl Hala disclosed that a week-long celebration to empower and celebrate women in the hotel’s growth trajectory is being stage in the two hotels.

“We have different kinds of activities to mark the week-long celebration for them,” he said, stating that the activities include; health talks, entertainment, sports, and parties.

He stressed that the events lined up are part of the group’s conscious efforts to promote gender equality and inclusiveness in the hotel’s operations. “Several incentives are being offered to support women’s progress and accomplishments,” he noted.

‘‘At Continental Hotels, we recognise the invaluable contribution of women in propelling growth in the hospitality industry. Our desire is to continually lead in inclusivity for women in the hospitality industry,” he added.

Hala maintained that all the Group’s actions are a testament to its utmost dedication to equipping women in the workforce and, by extension, the womenfolk in general. “We vehemently align with the theme of the 2025 IWD celebrations and pledge to champion strategies, resources, and activities that can have a great impact on women on all fronts in the industry.”

He further noted that Continental Hotels will continually support women into leadership and decision-making positions, as evidenced in the hotel’s management list of heads of departments.

According to him, the Group’s commitment to gender equality is not limited to the International Women’s Day celebrations. “We have a nursery for working mothers in our hotels, which is a testament to our dedication to supporting women in the workforce,” he said.

With its week-long celebration and various initiatives, the Group is leading the charge in accelerating action for gender equality.

