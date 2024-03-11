IWD 2024: Union Bank harps on inclusivity, female empowerment

Union Bank of Nigeria has re-emphasised its advocacy for an equitable and inclusive society devoid of biases, stereotypes, and discrimination. This assertion was recently made at a special event hosted by the Bank to commemorate this year’s International Women’s Day (IWA) celebration under the global theme #InspireInclusion. According to a press release, the event tagged, “Ability Over Gender”, provided the Bank with another opportunity to showcase its commitment to gender inclusivity and promotion of female excellence and competence across different fields of endeavour.

The event highlighted a keynote address by Union Bank’s new CEO, Yetunde Oni, who reiterated the financial institution’s commitment to continually champion the cause of women’s advancement and other underrepresented communities while pushing for their inclusion and recognition in otherwise closed-off spaces. A special panel session moderated by Chioma Nwokike, Head of Retail Segments and αlpher, followed soon after the keynote address. The panellists included Chinasa CollinsOgbuo, Advocacy & Communications Lead at EFInA (Enhancing Financial Innovation & Access); Dr. Zahra Modibbo, Managing Partner, Débbo Africa; Olajumoke Daramola, Specialist Advisory Services Africa, Women’s World Banking; and Esohe Adetola, Learning Solutions Manager at