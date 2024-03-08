IWD 2024: Meet Most Powerful Women In The World

International Women’s Day (IWD) celebrated globally on March 8 is an annual celebration of the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women around the world to end the marginalization of women and girls through gender inequality.
International Women’s Day offers women the opportunity to join voices with people around the world and shout the message for equal rights loud and clear so as to give inclusion to women in all walks of life.
However, on this year’s 2024 International Women’s Da tagged “Inclusion, let’s go beyond the usual celebrations and honour, as well as recognize the trailblazing women who have paved the way for those who come after them.
Meet 20 Most Powerful Women In The World
These women which New Telegraph have carefully listed here have proven beyond reasonable doubt that with hard work and determination anything is possible.
We are super proud to showcase some of the most powerful and inspiring women in the world, highlighting their achievements and the impact they’ve had in their respective fields as we strive to follow in their footsteps.
1.Ursula von der Leyen
Ursula Von Der Leyen who was born on October 8, 1958, is the President of the European Union (EU) and a German politician who studied economics at the University of Gottingen and Munster also studied at the London School of Economics but never graduated instead she went into medicine and graduated from Hanover Medical School (MHH), Germany.
Ursula, a Belgian-born started her career as an assistant physician at the MHH’s gynaecological clinic and was later awarded a doctorate in medicine.
In 1990, Ursula Von Der Leyen joined the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) and became involved and in 1996 in the politics of Lower Saxony the federal state her father had governed (1976–90).
She served in various ministerial positions in former German Chancellor Angela Merkel-led government, including Minister of Family Affairs, Senior Citizens, Women and Youth (2005-2009), Minister of Labor and Social Affairs (2009-2013), and Minister of Defense (2013-2019) and also became the first female Defense Minister in Germany history.
As President of the European Commission, von der Leyen has been tasked with leading the EU’s executive branch, setting the Commission’s policy agenda, and representing the EU internationally.
Her presidency has coincided with significant challenges, including the COVID-19 pandemic, Brexit negotiations, and efforts to address climate change and digital transformation within the EU.
Von der Leyen’s leadership style and policy priorities have drawn both praise and criticism. She has been actively involved in shaping the EU’s response to various crises and advocating for greater European unity and solidarity.
Throughout her career, von der Leyen has been recognized for her dedication to public service and her commitment to advancing gender equality and social justice. Her leadership continues to shape the direction of European politics and policy-making.
2. Christine Lagarde
Christine Lagarde, a prominent figure in international finance and politics was born on January 1, 1956, in Paris, France and studied law and political science at Paris Nanterre University and the Institut d’études politiques de Paris (Sciences Po).
Lagarde obtained a Master’s Degree from the University of Paris Law School and completed postgraduate studies at the Political Science Institute in Aix-en-Provence.
Lagarde began her career as a lawyer specializing in labour law, antitrust, and mergers and acquisitions. She joined the international law firm Baker & McKenzie in Paris in 1981 and rose through the ranks to become the firm’s first female Chairman in 1999.
In 2005, Lagarde joined politics after she was appointed as the Minister for Foreign Trade in the French government under President Jacques Chirac. She later served as Minister of Agriculture and Fisheries and Minister of Economic Affairs, Finance and Employment under President Nicolas Sarkozy.
In 2011, Lagarde made history when she became the first woman to serve as the Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), succeeding Dominique Strauss-Kahn. During her tenure at the IMF, Lagarde navigated the organization through various global economic challenges, including the European debt crisis and the aftermath of the 2008 financial crisis.
She emphasized the importance of gender equality in economic policies and advocated for greater cooperation among countries to address economic imbalances and promote sustainable growth.
In 2019, She stepped down from her position at the IMF to become the President of the European Central Bank (ECB), succeeding Mario Draghi. As ECB President.
She has in the past years been involved in setting monetary policy for the eurozone and managing the region’s economy, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Throughout her career, Lagarde has been recognized for her leadership and contributions to international finance and economic governance. Lagarde’s leadership continues to have significant impacts on global economic policy and financial stability.
She has received numerous awards and honours for her achievements which span to being named one of Forbes’ “World’s 100 Most Powerful Women” multiple times.
3. Kamala Harris
Kamala Harris is an American politician and attorney who was born on October 20, 1964, in Oakland, California. She got her undergraduate degree from Howard University and proceeded to attend law school at the University of California, where she earned her Juris Doctor degree.
Harris began her career as a Deputy District Attorney in Alameda County, California, specializing in prosecuting child sexual assault cases. She made history by becoming the first woman, first African American woman and first Asian American woman to serve as Vice President of the United States.
In 2003, Harris became the District Attorney of San Francisco, making history as the first woman, the first African American woman, and the first Asian American woman to hold the position.
During her tenure, she focused on reforming the criminal justice system, implementing innovative programs aimed at reducing recidivism, and advocating for victims’ rights. She gained national attention for her role in negotiating a landmark settlement with major banks over foreclosure abuses during the housing crisis.
In 2010, Harris was elected as the Attorney General of California, becoming the first woman and the first African American woman to hold that office. As Attorney General, she worked on issues such as criminal justice reform, environmental protection, and consumer rights.
In 2016, Harris was elected to the United States Senate, representing California. During her time in the Senate, she served on several committees, including the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, the Judiciary Committee, and the Select Committee on Intelligence. She became known for her tough questioning of witnesses during high-profile hearings.
In 2020, Harris was selected as the running mate for the Democratic presidential nominee, Joe Biden. The Biden-Harris ticket won the 2020 presidential election, defeating the incumbent President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence.
On January 20, 2021, Kamala Harris was inaugurated as the 49th Vice President of the United States, making history once again as the highest-ranking female official in U.S. history and the first African American and Asian American Vice President.
Throughout her career, Kamala Harris has been a trailblazer and a champion for equality and justice. She continues to advocate for policies aimed at addressing systemic racism, expanding access to healthcare, and promoting economic opportunity for all Americans.
4. Giorgia Meloni
Giorgia Meloni is an Italian politician who has made a name for herself as one of the most powerful and influential women in history.
Born in Rome, Italy on January 15, 1977, Meloni began her political career at a young age, becoming involved in right-wing student organizations during her university years.
Meloni’s political journey accelerated when she joined the National Alliance, a centre-right political party, in the early 2000s. She quickly rose through the ranks of the party becoming one of its leading figures.
In 2008, Meloni was elected to the Chamber of Deputies, the lower house of the Italian Parliament, representing the Rome constituency. She served as Minister of Youth in the government of Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi from 2008 to 2011.
Meloni has been vocal in her criticism of the European Union, advocating for greater sovereignty for Italy and opposing what she perceives as excessive interference from Brussels in Italian affairs.
She has also been a staunch critic of mass migration to Italy and has called for tighter border controls and stricter immigration policies. She has positioned herself as a defender of Italian identity and culture against what she views as threats from globalization and multiculturalism.
Meloni is the Prime Minister and the first female to serve in that capacity.
5. Taylor Swift