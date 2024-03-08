IWD 2024: Meet Most Powerful Women In The World

Taylor Swift is an American singer and songwriter who has become one of the most successful and influential artists of her generation.

Swift, born in Reading, Pennsylvania on December 13, 1989, showed an early interest in music and began performing in local talent shows and events as a child.

At 14 years old, Swift moved to Nashville, Tennessee, the heart of the country music industry, to pursue a career in music. She signed with the independent label Big Machine Records and released her self-titled debut album in 2006, which achieved widespread critical acclaim and commercial success.

The album featured hit singles like “Tim McGraw” and “Teardrops on My Guitar,” establishing Swift as a rising star in country music. In 2014, Swift released “1989,” her first full-fledged pop album, which marked her departure from her country roots.

The album was a critical and commercial juggernaut, spawning hit singles such as “Shake It Off,” “Blank Space,” and “Bad Blood.” “1989” won the Grammy Award for Album of the Year, making Swift the first woman to win the award twice.

Throughout her career, Swift has been known for her savvy business acumen and creative control over her music and image. She has often used her platform to advocate for artists’ rights and to speak out on issues such as gender equality.

Swift’s influence extends beyond music, as she has amassed a massive following on social media and is regarded as one of the most powerful celebrities in the world.

With numerous awards, record-breaking album sales, and sold-out stadium tours to her name, Taylor Swift continues to be a dominant force in the music industry.

6. Karen Lynch

Karen Lynch is an American business executive who has made significant contributions to the healthcare industry. Born in 1963, Lynch grew up in Boston, Massachusetts, and earned her Bachelor of Arts degree in English from the University of New Hampshire and a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from Simmons University.

Lynch’s career in the healthcare sector began in 1986 when she joined Cigna, a global health services company, where she held various leadership positions over the years. She gained extensive experience in areas such as strategy, operations, and customer service.

In 2012, Lynch joined CVS Health, a leading healthcare company in the United States, as Executive Vice President and President of the company’s Aetna business unit. Aetna, a subsidiary of CVS Health, is one of the largest health insurance providers in the country.

In February 2021, Lynch was appointed as the President and CEO of CVS Health, succeeding Larry Merlo. In this role, she became one of the few women to lead a Fortune 500 company. As CEO, Lynch oversees CVS Health’s diverse portfolio of businesses, which includes retail pharmacies, healthcare clinics, pharmacy benefit management services, and health insurance.

She is known for her commitment to advancing healthcare accessibility and affordability, promoting innovation in healthcare delivery and addressing social determinants of health.

Under her leadership, CVS Health has continued to expand its reach and impact in communities across the United States. Beyond her professional achievements, Lynch is actively involved in various philanthropic endeavours and serves on the boards of several organizations.

She is recognized as a trailblazer in the healthcare industry and a champion for improving healthcare outcomes for individuals and communities nationwide.

7. Jane Fraser

Jane Fraser is a Scottish-born American banking executive who has achieved notable success in the financial industry. Her leadership and strategic vision propelled her to become one of the most influential women in the banking industry.

Born on December 27, 1967, in St. Andrews, Scotland, Fraser studied economics at Girton College, University of Cambridge, before earning her Master’s Degree in Business Administration (MBA) from Harvard Business School.

Fraser began her career in finance in the late 1980s, working for Goldman Sachs in London and New York. She later joined McKinsey & Company, a global management consulting firm, where she specialized in financial services.

In 2004, Fraser joined Citigroup, one of the largest financial institutions in the world, as the global head of strategy and mergers & acquisitions for the investment banking division. Over the years, she held various leadership roles within Citigroup, including overseeing the company’s private banking operations in Latin America and serving as CEO of the U.S. Consumer and Commercial Banking division.

In 2019, she was appointed President of Citigroup, making her the first woman to hold that position. As President, Fraser played a key role in shaping the company’s strategic direction and driving its growth initiatives.

In September 2020, Fraser once again made history when she was announced as the next CEO of Citigroup and officially assumed the role on February 1, 2021. With her appointment, she became the first woman to lead a major Wall Street bank.

Fraser’s leadership style, strategic acumen, and commitment to excellence have earned her widespread recognition and respect in the financial community.

Without mincing words, Fraser has continued to be a trailblazer and role model for women in finance, inspiring future generations of leaders in the industry.

8. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala is a Nigerian economist and international development expert who has held several high-profile positions in the Nigerian government and international organizations.

Born on June 13, 1954, in Ogwashi-Ukwu, Delta State, Okonjo-Iweala studied economics at Harvard University, where she earned her Bachelor’s degree. She later obtained a Ph.D. in Regional Economics and Development from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).

Okonjo-Iweala began her career at the World Bank, where she worked for over two decades, rising to the position of Managing Director. During her tenure at the World Bank, she held various leadership roles and played a key role in shaping the institution’s policies and programs, particularly in Africa.

In addition to her work at the World Bank, Okonjo-Iweala has served twice as Nigeria’s Finance Minister, from 2003 to 2006 and from 2011 to 2015.

As Finance Minister, she implemented significant economic reforms aimed at stabilizing the Nigerian economy, reducing corruption, and promoting fiscal transparency. She was known for her efforts to improve public financial management and reduce government debt.

In 2021, Okonjo-Iweala made history when she was appointed as the Director-General of the World Trade Organization (WTO), becoming the first woman and the first African to hold that position.

Throughout her career, Okonjo-Iweala has been a strong advocate for gender equality, economic development, and poverty alleviation. She has received numerous awards and honours for her contributions to international development, including being named one of Forbes’ “World’s 100 Most Powerful Women” multiple times.

Her leadership and expertise have a significant impact on global economic policy and development efforts, particularly in Africa and other emerging economies. Up till date, she is a role model for women and professionals in the fields of economics and international affairs.

9. Abigail Johnson

Abigail Johnson is an American business executive who serves as the Chair and CEO of Fidelity Investments, one of the largest and most well-known financial services companies in the world.

Born on December 19, 1961, in Boston, Massachusetts, Abigail is the granddaughter of Edward C. Johnson II, who founded Fidelity in 1946.

Starting her career in the financial industry, Abigail joined Fidelity in 1988 after earning her Master of Business Administration (MBA) from Harvard Business School. She started as an equity analyst and portfolio manager, gaining valuable experience in investment management.

She rose through the ranks at Fidelity, holding various leadership positions within the company.

In 2014, she succeeded her father, Edward C. “Ned” Johnson III, as CEO, becoming the third generation of her family to lead the company. Under her leadership, Fidelity has continued to expand its range of financial products and services, including mutual funds, retirement accounts, brokerage services, and wealth management solutions.

In addition to her role at Fidelity, Abigail is actively involved in various philanthropic endeavours. She serves as the Chair of the Fidelity Charitable Board of Trustees, overseeing one of the largest donor-advised fund programs in the United States.

However, her leadership and influence extend beyond Fidelity, as she is recognized as one of the most powerful women in finance and business.

She has been named to Forbes’ “World’s 100 Most Powerful Women” list multiple times and is respected for her contributions to the financial services industry and her dedication to advancing Fidelity’s mission of helping people achieve their financial goals.

10. Mary Barra

Mary Barra is another American business executive who has made significant contributions to the automotive industry. Born on December 24, 1961, in Waterford, Michigan, Barra earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in electrical engineering from Kettering University, formerly General Motors Institute and a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from Stanford Graduate School of Business.

Barra began her career at General Motors (GM) in 1980 as a co-op student at the Pontiac Motor Division. She steadily climbed the ranks within the company, holding various engineering and managerial positions in areas such as manufacturing, engineering, and product development.

In 2014, Barra made history when she became the first woman to serve as the CEO of a major global automaker, taking the helm at General Motors.

When she was named the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the company, Berra focused on transforming GM into a more agile, customer-centric, and innovative company.

Under her leadership, GM invested heavily in electric and autonomous vehicle technology, launched new vehicle models, and expanded its presence in emerging markets.

Barra has been recognized for her leadership and strategic vision, earning accolades such as Fortune’s “Most Powerful Women” and Forbes’ “World’s 100 Most Powerful Women.” She has been outspoken on issues such as diversity and inclusion in the workplace, sustainability, and corporate responsibility.

During her tenure in the company, she has been marked by significant achievements and challenges, including navigating the company through the COVID-19 pandemic and leading initiatives to accelerate the transition to electric and autonomous vehicles.

She continues to be a prominent figure in the automotive industry and a role model for aspiring female leaders in business over the years.

11. Melinda French Gates

Melinda French Gates is an American philanthropist, businesswoman, and co-founder of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, one of the largest private charitable foundations in the world.

Born on August 15, 1964, in Dallas, Texas, Melinda earned a bachelor’s degree in computer science and economics from Duke University and later obtained an MBA from Duke’s Fuqua School of Business.

She began her career at Microsoft Corporation in 1987, where she worked as a product manager. She played a significant role in the development of many of Microsoft’s multimedia products, including Publisher, Encarta, and Expedia.

Over the years, she rose through the ranks at Microsoft and became one of the company’s most influential leaders. In 1994, Melinda met Bill Gates, the co-founder of Microsoft, and married in 1994.

In 2000, Melinda and Bill established the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation with the mission of addressing global health, poverty alleviation, and educational issues.

The foundation has since become one of the world’s largest private philanthropic organizations focusing on improving healthcare, reducing poverty, and expanding access to education around the world.

As co-chair of the foundation, Melinda has been actively involved in shaping its strategic priorities and overseeing its grant-making activities. She has championed initiatives to combat diseases such as malaria, HIV/AIDS, and polio, as well as efforts to improve maternal and child health, nutrition, and access to contraceptives.

She is widely respected for her philanthropy, leadership, and dedication to making a positive impact in the world.

12. Julie Sweet

Julie Sweet is a prominent business leader known for her role as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Accenture, one of the world’s largest consulting and professional services companies. Born on June 18, 1967, in Maryland, USA,

Sweet who earned her bachelor’s degree in Arts and Government from Claremont McKenna College was born on June 18, 1967, in Maryland, USA

Sweet’s career trajectory has been impressive. After she pursued her Juris Doctor degree from Columbia Law School, she began her professional journey as a lawyer, gaining experience at several prestigious law firms.

In 2010, she joined Accenture as the company’s general counsel, responsible for overseeing legal and regulatory matters. Her capabilities and leadership skills quickly propelled her through the ranks.

In 2015, Sweet was appointed as Accenture’s Chief Executive Officer for North America, where she played a crucial role in driving the company’s growth and innovation strategies in the region. Her tenure was marked by a focus on digital transformation, client relationships, and talent development.

In 2019, Julie Sweet became the CEO of Accenture and assumed leadership during a time of significant technological disruption and global economic challenges. Under her guidance, Accenture continued to expand its services and solutions across various industries, including technology, consulting, and outsourcing.

Sweet’s leadership style is often described as strategic, collaborative, and inclusive. She is known for her commitment to diversity and inclusion within Accenture and the broader business community. Additionally, she advocates for responsible business practices and sustainability initiatives.

Throughout her career, Julie Sweet has been recognized for her achievements and influence in the business world. She has been featured on lists such as Fortune’s Most Powerful Women and Forbes’ World’s 100 Most Powerful Women.

Julie Sweet’s journey exemplifies leadership, resilience, and a dedication to driving positive change in the corporate landscape.