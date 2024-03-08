IWD 2024: FG Unveils Nigerian Women Programme

The Federal Government in the spirit of the commemoration of the 2024 International Women’s Day has unveiled the “PBAT Cares for Women e-Market portal, National Women Helpline, Naija Save Nigeria, Integrity Brigade, and other programmes which will further champion the cause of Nigerian women and children.

Speaking at the event in Abuja on Thursday, the minister of Women Affairs, Uju Kennedy- Ohanenye said the initiative will serve as an integrity brigade and will question how funds on women’s projects are been received and siphoned by greedy, selfish, and wicked elements.

She said so much money running into billions has been received in the name of Nigerian women with nothing to show, adding that so much was been misappropriated by a few selfish, greedy, and wicked individuals.

Disclosing that there will be a sustainability plan on the ground in the form of a portal, that will be open and outlive the present government in terms of effectiveness, the minister added that with the collaboration of all in pursuing an investigation about how funds for women are spent,

“The PBAT initiative is different from what we’ve seen. For the fact that we have a president that cares for Nigerian women and children, we must use this opportunity to advance the cause of women. We will be looking at female genital mutilation, child labour and living with underaged children as house helps, and violence against women and children amongst other women issues.

“Nigerians will be involved in the portal unveiled by the president and they will monitor what is going on in the Nigeria Integrity Group. When we do this together, Nigeria will change in six months” she added.

“Royal fathers are here to give women a voice and to enable the Federal Government to get across to the rural women. Through the royal fathers, machines that will make work easy for women will be distributed to women according to the business they in their region.

The UN Women’s Country Representative to Nigeria, Beatrice Eyong noted that accelerating the achievement of gender equality and empowerment of all women and girls by addressing poverty, strengthening institutions, and financing gender perspective.

“Investing in women is a fundamental human right, this year, we are reminded to escalate action by investing in women’s economy. From a global perspective, by 2030 an alarming 347 million women and girls will be trapped in extreme poverty”

She tasked policymakers with the need to acknowledge and account for the contributions of women and girls to the economy globally both through paid and unpaid care work.

“If these activities of unpaid care work were given a financial value, they would represent 4o% global Gross Domestic Product”

She thanked women who are doing a lot in both homes and the nation’s economy adding that empowered women don’t only contribute to a thriving economy but also serve as catalysts for prosperity.

“In Nigeria, over 70 percent of the poorest individuals are women, 78% of girls in the north couldn’t attain education due to early marriage”.

She laments that Women dedicate up to 6 hours daily, to gathering firewood and fetching water as a result, these women have limited time to invest in productive and economic activity.

“All these unpaid activities are not recognized in our national economy and have no financial value”.