IWD 2024: Campaign Theme, History And How To Get Involved

International Women’s Day has been celebrated for over a century and is observed on March 8th every year. It’s a day to honour the achievements of women in various fields like science, politics, literature, arts, sports, and a lot more.

It’s also a time to reflect on the progress that has been made towards gender equality and to acknowledge the work that still needs to be done to ensure that women have equal opportunities and rights.

One of the key aspects of International Women’s Day (IWD) is raising awareness about issues that affect women globally, such as gender-based violence, discrimination, and unequal access to education and healthcare. It serves as a platform for advocacy and activism to address these issues and empower women to participate fully in the society.

Organizations and communities around the world hold events and activities on International Women’s Day, including rallies, marches, panel discussions, workshops, and cultural performances. These events provide opportunities for people to come together, share stories and experiences, and amplify the voices of women.

Overall, International Women’s Day is a reminder of the importance of gender equality and a call to action to continue working towards a world where all individuals, regardless of gender, have equal rights, opportunities, and respect.

Brief History Of International Women’s Day

International Women’s Day has a rich history dating back to the century which originated from the labour and socialist movements in the early 20th in North America and Europe.

The first National Women’s Day was observed in the United States of America (US) on February 28, 1909, following a declaration by the Socialist Party of America. The day was dedicated to advocating for women’s rights, including suffrage and better working conditions.

In 1910, an International Women’s Conference was held in Copenhagen, Denmark, where Clara Zetkin, a German socialist and advocate for women’s rights, proposed the idea of an International Women’s Day.

The proposal was unanimously approved, and the first International Women’s Day was celebrated the following year, in 1911, by millions of people in Austria, Denmark, Germany, and Switzerland. They demanded women’s rights to work, vote, hold public office, and end discrimination.

Throughout the 20th century, International Women’s Day was observed by various socialist and feminist groups, gaining momentum as a day of activism and solidarity for women’s rights.

However, during World War I, women in Russia protested and struck for “Bread and Peace” on March 8, 1917, which led to the Russian eventual Revolution and the establishment of women’s suffrage in Russia.

In 1975, the United Nations (UN) officially recognized International Women’s Day and began celebrating it as part of International Women’s Year.

Since then, the day has been observed globally and serves as a platform to highlight women’s achievements, raise awareness about gender equality issues, and advocate for women’s rights.

Why International Women’s Day Is Celebrated Globally?

The world celebrates International Women’s Day (IWD) for several reasons. However, here are the major reasons why women globally celebrate the IWD.

1. Recognition Of Women’s Achievements

International Women’s Day (IWD) is a day to honour the contributions and accomplishments of women in various fields, including politics, science, arts, sports, and business. It’s a time to celebrate their achievements and recognize their importance in shaping societies and communities.

2. Advocacy For Gender Equality

International Women’s Day serves as a platform to advocate for gender equality and women’s rights. It raises awareness about the challenges and barriers that women face, such as discrimination, gender-based violence, unequal access to education and healthcare, and limited opportunities for economic and political participation.

3. Promotion Of Women’s Empowerment

IWD promotes women’s empowerment by highlighting the importance of education, economic independence, and leadership opportunities for women and girls. It encourages the creation of supportive environments where women can thrive and fulfil their potential.

4. Solidarity And Unity

International Women’s Day brings people from all walks of life to stand in solidarity with women and girls worldwide. It fosters a sense of unity and collective action to address gender inequalities and create positive change.

5. Inspiration And Motivation

IWD inspires and motivates individuals and organizations to take action towards gender equality and women’s empowerment. It serves as a reminder of the progress that has been made and the work that still needs to be done to achieve full gender parity.

Campaign Theme For 2024 International Women’s Day

The International Women’s Day 2024 tagged, “Inspire Inclusion,” highlights the importance of fostering environments where all individuals, regardless of gender, feel valued, respected, and included in the society.

This theme emphasized the need to inspire action to break down barriers, challenge stereotypes, and create spaces that promote diversity, equity, and inclusion.

It encourages individuals, organizations, and communities to champion inclusive practices and policies that empower women and girls and ensure everyone has equal opportunities to thrive and contribute to society.

“Inspire Inclusion” serves as a reminder of the collective responsibility to build a more inclusive world where everyone can reach their full potential, free from discrimination and bias.

How To Get Involved In International Women’s Day

IWD is one of the most important days of the year that everyone, everywhere can play a part in helping forge gender equality.

From a wide range of IWD campaigns, events, rallies, lobbying, and performances to festivals, parties, fun runs, and celebrations is what makes IWD so inclusive.

So make IWD your day and do what you can, in your own way, to help forge a gender-equal world. However, here is how to get involved in this year’s Women’s Day Celebration.

Celebrate women’s achievements

Educate and create awareness about women’s equality

Call for positive change advancing women

Lobby for accelerated gender parity

Fundraise for women-focused charities

Involve men in the celebration

Visit local women’s day events near you

Forging women’s economic empowerment

Recruiting, retaining and developing diverse talent

Supporting women and girls in leadership, decision-making

Designing and building infrastructure meeting the needs of women and girls

Helping women and girls make informed decisions

Providing women and girls with access to quality education and training

Promoting the creative and artistic talent of women and girls