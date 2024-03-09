IWD 2024: Be Proud Of Your Contributions To Nation-Building – Rivers APC Women Leader

Darling Amadi, the All Progressives Congress (APC) women leader in Rivers State, has called on women across the nation to be proud of themselves as mothers and remember their importance in the society.

Amadi, while urging women to ensure robust participation in nation-building, particularly called on women in Rivers APC to remain steadfast and united.

Amadi’s message to mark this year’s International Women’s Day is contained in her address on Friday at an event in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, as part of the activities to commemorate International Women’s Day 2024.

In her own address, Dr Maureen Tamuno, the immediate-past Nigeria High Commissioner to Jamaica, said women should be given their rightful role in the society.

‘’You can see we are happy today, you can see the enthusiasm. Today is a great day for women, and this further shows that when you empower women, you empower the nation. We are talking about inclusivity. Women need to be in every area of government, every area of authority,’’ she stated.

The party caretaker chairman, Tony Okocha, who was also presented at the event, described women as mothers of the nation. He said women play a vital role in nation-building and as managers of the home.

He affirmed that Rivers State in particular couldn’t have recorded such progress since the creation of the state in 1967 without the support of women.

As part of the programme was a visit to the priesthood Holy Charity Home by the State APC women leader, accompanied by other distinguished women across the state. During the visit, they discovered the awesomeness of rendering selfless service to children as mothers, sisters, and daughters with memorable childhoods.

Other activities to mark the day include the presentation of awards to illustrious women in the state. The awardees include Dr. Maureen Tamuno, Hon. Emilia Lucky Amadi, JP, Hon, Barile Austine Nwokan, Hon. Nkemjika Ezekwe, Hon. Linda Okoroma Somiari-Stewart, Hon. Queen Williams, Hon. Justina Emeji and APC caretaker chairman Chief Tony Okocha.