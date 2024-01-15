IWC Congratulates Agediga On His Appointment

A group, the Ijaw Women Connect (IWC) has congratulated Patron, Dr Shedrack Agediga on his appointment as Chairman of Delta State Bursary and Scholarship Board.

Rosemary John-Oduone, Founder of IWC Worldwide in a congratulatory letter on Monday noted that Governor Sheriff Oborevwori put a square peg in a square hole in the appointment.

She recalled that Agediga who had put in several years in Ijaw activism, conflict resolution and educational development would bring his experience to bear in the new assignment.

John-Oduone, pledged the support and solidarity of Ijaw Women Connect Worldwide to its life patron.

The message read “Patron, Sir, your passion, dedication, and commitment to service in transforming the narrative towards educating the youths of Delta State and beyond is a testament to the fact that this appointment is well deserving of you.

“It is my prayer and hope that the good Lord will continue to guide you as you take on the responsibilities of your new job roles.

“You will not only succeed but you will make positive impacts and deliver quality services in enhancing the dividends of good governance to further strengthen the government of Delta State.

“Let all your positive potential to do your best in impacting the Scholarship Board be seen and felt in your tenure of service as Chairman of the Board with your wealth of experience, knowledge, and background as an educationist,” the letter read in part.

Agediga was the immediate past Executive Director of Planning, Research and Statistics at Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (DESOPADEC)