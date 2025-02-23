Iware Stool: Oyerinade Ruling House Commends Makinde

Share

The entire members of the Oyerinade Ruling House of Oniware of Iware in the AFIJIO Local Government area of Oyo have expressed their profound gratitude to Governor Oluseyi Abiodun Makinde, for ordering the process of filling the vacant stool of Oniware of Iware with immediate effect.

The directive to commence the process of filling the vacant stool was contained in a letter from the Oyo State Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters with reference number CB.141/173/4Vol.V/234 dated 5th February 2025 which AFIJIO Local Government Chairman followed by the issuance of another letter with reference number AFLG/404/Vol.lll/236 dated 19th February 2025

In the letter, Oyerinade Ruling House of Oniware of Iware was invited to the Local Government headquarters, Jobele, to kick-start the process of filling the vacant stool.

“The Oniware Chieftaincy family also appreciates Hon. Emmanuel Olufemi Aikomo, Chairman AFIJIO Local Government, for his proactive measures in ensuring that the vacant stool is filled as soon as possible”.

The Ruling House therefore assured the Governor of Oyo State and the Local Government of maximum cooperation to ensure a hitch-free process.

In the release made available to journalists in Ibadan, the Ruling House “on behalf of the entire populace of Iware Town, gives profound gratitude to the Executive Governor of Oyo State Engr Oluseyi Abiodun Makinde for harkening to the yearnings of Iware people to have a God-fearing, responsive, and responsible Kabiyesi.

“The ruling House believes the process will lead to the installation of a long-awaited new Oniware of Iware very soon”.

The release was signed by Prince Moses Akinade Ifekunle (Head of Oyerinade Ruling House); Prince Onaolapo Ajibade (Principal member, Oyerinade Ruling House); Prince Olumide Adedibu Opafunmilayo (Principal member, Oyerinade Ruling House); and Prince Babatunde Adegboye Adeife (Principal member, Oyerinade Ruling House).

Share

Please follow and like us: