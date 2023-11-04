Ivy Seeks Advice On What To Gift Her Lover, Paul Okoye On His Birthday

Popular model and social media influencer, Ivy Ifeoma has opened up on her worries, about the kind of gift she could possibly get for her wealthy lover, Paul Okoye, on his birthday.

Taking to her Instagram page on Saturday, Ivy shared a funny clip of herself dancing as she lamented on not knowing what to possibly gift a man who already has everything.

In the video, she also disclosed that since she doesn’t know what to gift her man, she would dance for him instead.

READ ALSO:

Ivy Ifeoma wrote: “Me dancing for my man on his birthday ’cause what can you possibly give a wealthy man?!”

Here are the reactions of netizens following her post:

ezinne.zee said: “It doesn’t matter, but him some things he will always look at and remember you bought it for him thoughtfully”

rolahgesinde wrote: “Lots of things can be given! Nobody has everything”

thinker said: “Buy diesel for am, na that thing Dey pain am pass for Nigeria economy”

wuraaola_art wrote: “Just post “ Today a King was born”, especially for an Igbo man, and come and appreciate me later”

See her post below;