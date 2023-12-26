Ivy Ifeoma Speaks On Marriage Engagement To Paul Okoye

Social media influencer, Ivy Ifeoma, has refuted the claims that she has been engaged to Nigerian singer, Paul Okoye of P-Square.

New Telegraph recalls that Ivy Ifeoma and her lover, Paul Okoye broke the internet about a year ago following their romantic relationship.

However, Ivy’s recent photo has gotten people talking after sharing photos of her wearing an engagement ring.

In the photos shared on Instagram, Ifeoma posed in Christmas pyjamas in front of a Christmas tree and raised a glass, flaunting her ring.

Ivy Ifeoma, Paul Okoye Sparks Breakup Rumours.

Overzealous fans and followers troop to her comment section to congratulate her as they speculated that she and Paul are engaged. Responding to one of the comments, the social media influencer debunked the claim of engagement.