The wife of Nigerian singer, Paul Okoye, Ivy Ifeoma Okoye, has sparked a wave of reactions on social media after sharing heartwarming photos of her postpartum journey and their daughter, Imani.

Taking to her Instagram page on Sunday, the influencer, who welcomed her first child with Paul late last year in the United States (US), posted the stunning photo of her child.

The video captured Ifeoma’s postpartum journey and her bond with her new-born leaving fans in awe of her radiant beauty and motherhood journey.

Sharing photos, she captioned it as “Mother.”

Fans and followers had flooded the comment section with compliments, gushing over the adorable baby and Ifeoma’s remarkable post-baby transformation.

