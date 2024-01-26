Ivy Ifeoma Reveals How People Tag Her A Home Wrecker

The girlfriend to famous Nigerian singer, Paul Okoye, better known as Rudeboy, Ivy Ifeoma, has opened up on vile comments she often received from netizens.

It would be recalled that the singer unveiled Ivy as his girlfriend barely a year after his marriage with his estranged wife, Anita Okoye crashed.

This, however, garnered a lot of controversies with many speculating that the singer has been cheating with the model while married.

Speaking in a recent interview with Cool FM, Iyv said she started receiving negative and insensitive comments from social media users after they decided to go public with their romantic relationship.

She admitted getting hurt by the comments she read online about herself, but tried to stay strong.

However, she revealed that the most painful comment from people about her was them calling her a homewrecker.

She said, “I have seen a lot, my eyes have seen a lot. I don’t really want to say it but it was during the heat of the moment for me, getting a lot of bad DMs, people were just like randomly saying things about me for no reason.

“Most times, I overlook it because in the end it’s your opinion and na you sabi.

“The meanest thing I have had about myself is that I am a homewrecker. That’s the most painful cause where did you get your fact from.”