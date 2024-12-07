Share

The wife of Nigerian singer, Paul Okoye, Ivy Ifeoma has educated trolls who questioned the authenticity of her breast milk due to its colour.

Saturday Telegraph reports that the new mother of one welcomed her child some weeks ago in the United States (US).

In a video shared via his official X handle, Ivy Ifeoma brought out her breast milk which prompted a comment from a follower claiming the milk looked like diluted milk and asserting that breast milk isn’t typically as pure as hers.

The trolls wrote, “That thing you brought out is formula, not breast milk. Breast milk is a bit yellowish.”

In a swift response, Ivy Ifeoma educates the troll, while addressing the misconceptions and providing clarity.

She began by questioning the follower’s understanding, stating: “Some of you guys in the comments aren’t bright. When did all humans become the same? Do you know that the colour changes over time? The ‘yellowish’ one is colostrum-infused.”

Expressing frustration, Ivy also asked if the critic was a mother over baseless comments to confuse new mothers.

She emphasized that the colour of breast milk varies, especially in the early stages when colostrum, a nutrient-rich first milk, is present.

Speaking further, she advised critics stating: “Don’t knock what you don’t know and don’t confuse new/expecting mums.”

