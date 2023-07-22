Ivy Ifeoma Appreciates Paul Okoye In Loved Up Video

Nigerian influencer and R&B singer, Paul Okoye’s girlfriend, Ivy Ifeoma has taken a moment to share a video reel of sweet moments with the singer to appreciate him for always wanting to see her happy.

It would be recalled that the news of their relationship was made known to the public late last year and ever since then, their love has continued to wax stronger.

Taking to her Tiktok page, Ivy shared videos which show them on different outings, both within and outside the country.

READ ALSO:

Another video clip showcased the lovers enjoying themselves on a boat cruise, it also showed the adorable moment they were on a video call with each other when the singer had traveled out for a function.

She appreciated Paul Okoye for always being intentional about wanting to see her happy.

Click the link to watch the video…