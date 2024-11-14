Ivy Ifeoma Addresses P-Square’s Split, Husband’s Bond With Ex-Wife

Share

The second wife to Nigerian singer, Paul Okoye, Ivy Ifeoma, has shared her thoughts on her husband’s birthday message to his ex-wife, Anita Okoye, while addressing P-Square’s split.

New Telegraph recalls that during his estranged wife’s birthday, Paul penned a birthday note, in which he fondly called Anita “Mama Ejima” to celebrate her, which sparked some discussion among fans.

In a Q&A session with her followers, Ivy addressed the matter, saying, “I see nothing wrong with that. He wished her a happy birthday. Is that supposed to be a bad thing?”

Ivy also spoke about the long-standing rift between Paul and his brother, Peter Okoye, expressing her sadness over the split but noting that she prefers to stay out of their conflict.

Speaking with fans, she said “I am personally not happy about P-square’s split. But if you want to know what to do to bring them back, please go and ask them, not me.”

When questioned about her relationship with Paul’s children, Ivy blasted the fan, describing them as ‘Stupid’ for suggesting being a ‘Wicked stepmom‘.

“Some of you are just very very very stupid,” she stated.

