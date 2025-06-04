Ivory Tusk: Object Of Great Importance In Ancient Benin Kingdom

Share

The ancient Benin Kingdom which has been for over 2,000 years, geographically spanned across a large land mass with Benin City as its headquarters, is situated in the SouthSouth region of Nigeria.

The Benin Kingdom is known to have strong and rich heritage in arts and culture, of which ivory carving is one of them. Ivory is a hard, white material that is durable, not easily damaged or destroyed.

It will not burn, and is not very much affected by an immersion in water. Ivory is similar to hardwood in some of its properties; it is quite dense, polishes beautifully and easily worked with wood-working tools.

It is made from tusks (traditionally from Elephants) and teeth of animals that consists mainly of dentine. Ivory can correctly be used to describe any mammalian teeth or tusk of commercial interest which are large enough to be curved or scrimshawed.

Besides natural ivory, it can also be produced synthetically, hence (unnatural ivory) not requiring the retrieval of the material from animal. Tagua nuts can also be carved like ivory. Hence, every ivory tusk is made traditionally from elephants.

Symbolism of Ivory

The use of Ivory associated with elephants symbolise wisdom, leadership and physical power; while the whiteness of the tusk represents joy, prosperity and purity.

Ivory Tusk

In the ancient Benin Kingdom, the ivory tusk is a very important object in the coronation of a king.

It is kept in the ancestral altar, which contains every information and events during the reigns of the Obas. It can be regarded as the chronicles of the Kings.

Significance

It serves as a form of visual record of history: the carving on the tusk shows historical events such as cultural ceremonies and daily life, including the Oba (king) and his retinue symbolising monarchical power and spiritual connections.

The tusk also served as visual record and mnemonic device helping them to recall past events and stories of the Benin Kingdom. The carved ivory tusks were placed on ancestral altars to honour deceased members of the royal family.

They were considered a significant spiritual symbol connecting the world of living to the spirit realm of the ancestors. The curved ivory tusk serves as a “diary” for the kingdom history.

In conclusion, the ivory tusk is only carved for the kings which symbolically illustrated his political power and wealth.

Ref:1. The Nigeria Art in the cycle of life.

2. Wikipedia.

Ukachi is a staff of the National Museum, Lagos.

