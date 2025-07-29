IVL PAAN Holds Negotiation Masterclass, Trains 100 Professionals

The International Visitor Leadership Programme Alumni Association of Nigeria (IVLPAAN) recently hosted a transformative edition of its “Empower-toProsper Series,” delivering a high-impact masterclass on the art and strategy of negotiation.

Themed “Negotiate With Power: How to Charge Appropriately for Your Value,” the event addressed the rising importance of negotiation as a core professional competency in Nigeria’s increasingly competitive business landscape.

Held at the American Corner, Concord Newspaper Complex, Ikeja, Lagos, the masterclass brought together a dynamic mix of professionals, creatives, and entrepreneurs, all eager to enhance their ability to articulate value, price confidently, and secure high-value deals without underselling themselves.

The programme featured practical tools, reallife case studies, and expert-led sessions designed to equip participants with the mindset and methodology required for successful negotiations.

IVLPAAN President, Adedayo Oketola, opened the session with a welcome address, highlighting the association’s mission to empower changemakers through mentorship, leadership development, and social impact initiatives.

The first session, “Mastering Your Value & Crafting Winning Negotiation Strategies,” was led by Odunola Onadipe, Chief Operating Officer at Detail Commercial Solicitors.”