IVF: ABUAD Multisystem Hospital Raises Hope On Fertility

Infertility has been described as one of the major challenges affecting marriages and causing broken homes, especially in Africa, with focus on Nigeria.

Women in marriage are often stigmatised as a result of challenges linked with fertility. In most cases such women become the butt of the society.

The stigma also comes alongside physical and psychological abuse by spouses and family members. The situation sometimes is not limited to women alone, as infertility stigma could be leveled against both men and women.

Infertility is a disease of the male or female reproductive system defined by the failure to achieve a pregnancy after 12 months or more of regular unprotected sexual intercourse.

Infertility may occur due to male, female or unexplained factors. Some causes of infertility are preventable. Treatment of infertility often involves in-vitro fertilization (IVF) and other types of medically assisted reproduction.

Causes

Infertility may be caused by a number of different factors, in either the male or female reproductive systems. However, it is sometimes not possible to explain the causes of infertility.

In the female reproductive system, infertility may be caused by: Tubal disorders such as blocked fallopian tubes, which are in turn caused by untreated sexually transmitted infections (STIs) or complications of unsafe abortion, postpartum sepsis or abdominal/ pelvic surgery; Uterine disorders which could be inflammatory in nature (such as such endometriosis), congenital in nature (such as septate uterus), or benign in nature (such as fibroids); disorders of the ovaries, such as polycystic ovarian syndrome and other follicular disorders; and Disorders of the endocrine system causing imbalances of reproductive hormones.

The endocrine system includes hypothalamus and the pituitary glands. Examples of common disorders affecting this system include pituitary cancers and hypopituitarism.

The relative importance of these causes of female infertility may differ from country to country, for example due to differences in the background prevalence of STIs, or differing ages of populations studied.

Infertility

In the male reproductive system, infertility may be caused by: Obstruction of the reproductive tract causing dysfunctionalities in the ejection of semen.

This blockage can occur in the tubes that carry semen (such as ejaculatory ducts and seminal vesicles). Blockages are commonly due to injuries or infections of the genital tract;

This blockage can occur in the tubes that carry semen (such as ejaculatory ducts and seminal vesicles). Blockages are commonly due to injuries or infections of the genital tract; Hormonal disorders leading to abnormalities in hormones produced by the pituitary gland, hypothalamus and testicles – hormones such as testosterone regulate sperm production.

Example of disorders that result in hormonal imbalance include pituitary or testicular cancers; Testicular failure to produce sperm, for example due to varicoceles or medical treatments that impair sperm-producing cells (such as chemotherapy); and abnormal sperm function and quality.

Conditions or situations that cause abnormal shape (morphology) and movement (motility) of the sperm negatively affect fertility. For example, the use of anabolic steroids can cause abnormal semen parameters such sperm count and shape.

Lifestyle factors such as smoking, excessive alcohol intake and obesity can affect fertility. In addition, exposure to environmental pollutants and toxins can be directly toxic to gametes (eggs and sperm), resulting in their decreased numbers and poor quality.

History

The history of In vitro fertilization (IVF) to curb infertility dates back to more than half a century as scientists around the world have made concerted efforts in a bid to tackle the global challenge facing humanity on reproduction. In 1968 Steptoe and Edwards collaborated on In-Vitro Fertilisation (IVF).

They successfully carried out a pioneering conception in 1977, which resulted to the birth of the world’s first baby conceived by IVF. The baby, Louise Brown, was born on July 25, 1978 in Oldham General Hospital, Greater Manchester, United Kingdom. Since then IVF has been a panacea to childlessness for couples in mar riage.

Reproductive technology

However, in Nigeria due to economic situation and lack of adequate development in science and technology, a large percentage of patients have been unable to access the medical treatment.

This is as a result of inaccessibility to basic assisted reproductive technology treatments and low resources and on the other hand, due to economic crisis.

The health expenditure and financial hardship as well as the psychological trauma associated with childlessness propelled couples to resort to desperate attempts at child bearing at all cost.

In order to tackle the associated emotional and psychological traumas, some seek lesser care from unorthodox practitioners. The treatment which has been scientifically described as dangerous to health.

The high cost of IVF in Nigeria has been a major hindrance to couple in accessing the health care. Also, the availability of advance technology for the medical treatment has been a great challenge.

It was gathered that some clinics in Nigeria charge between N1,550.000 and N2,750.000 for a self-cycle IVF cycle, and between N1,850,000 and N3,350,000 for a donor-cycle IVF cycle, plus additional costs for each additional cycle.

Afe Abiye Foundation

Hope is on the horizon as Afe Babalola University, Ado- Ekiti (ABUAD) on Wednesday January 22, 2025 commissioned a fertility centre at the Multisystem Hospital of the ivory tower for the benefit of couples facing challenge of child bearing.

At the occasion, ABUAD stated that the effort was in attempt to make IVF treatment more affordable in Nigeria so that many couples seeking solution to infertility can find it accessible.

The commissioning was themed: Empowering Hope, Delivering Miracles. ABUAD’s Vice Chancellor, Prof. Smaranda Olarinde stated that aside prioritising quality education and excellence, ABUAD is also concerned about quality health care for humanity.

“The Founder and Chancellor of ABUAD, Aare Afe Babalola has given hope to those who never thought that they can have quality education in Nigeria with ABUAD in 2010. ‘‘With the commissioning of impressive Multisystem Hospital on March 26, 2018, Babalola has given hope on organic production.

He has given hope to the couples who could not conceive by creat – ing fertility centre for diagnosis and treatment to those people for them to have children.

This is another miracle today.’’ ABUAD’s Chief Medical Director (CMD), Dr Kolawole Ogundipe stated that challenges of infertility can lead to depression, anxiety and broken homes.

“Look at the cultural aspect. ABUAD recognises the challenge by the cry of people to us. The launch of ABUAD fertility centre was put together with high technological investment, advanced technological equipment that can only be seen in world class,” disclosed the CMD.

This is as he emphasised that despite the world class status of the fertility centre, the cost is affordable for accessibility as this brings the IVF facility nearer to the people. According to him, ‘‘those who are familiar with the price abroad spend $50,000.

ABUAD is cost effective and affordable. This is part of our legacy of excellence. People from all parts come to access our medical facility. The launching will also serve as a spread to all couples for accessibility.

“Also, there is a programme tagged, Afe Abiye Programme put up by the founder. When you are pregnant, you can register. Over 215 have registered; 100 registered here, about 73 in our hospital outskirt.

Afe Abiye is free, registration, consultation and delivery are also free. “The fertility care is a continuum. The founder has made provision for ambulance, People can make calls to pick patients from home and bring them to hospital for free treatment.

ABUAD hospital is a perfect destination for health treatment. Afe Abiye was introduced last year during the maiden edition of Afe Babalola Day held in Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State capital.”

Commissioning

At the IVF commissioning, the elated Founder and elder states – man, Babalola described the development as memorable. He said, ‘‘history is being made today. The event today is the highlight. In the olden days, we have what is called Okobo – impotent.

Aganbarren woman. We used to stone them. People believe that a man or woman should be fit to produce a child. Though there is religion where people do not have children, but among human beings, there is that instinct to reproduce yourself on earth.

‘‘In ABUAD, there is quality education. The Multisystem Hospital is number one in healthcare service delivery. There is no area of healthcare where we have not succeeded and performed.

ABUAD was established to provide quality education and health care.” Babalola further stated that the world has developed than in the olden days when malaria were detected at home without medical diagnosis.

‘‘But we have gone beyond that. In Multisystem Hospital, there are 17 Dialysis. We have MRI working, three at a time. We are matching forward. This time, we are going to tackle childlessness, he noted.

Adding, “sympathy to those who have no children. Those who are weeping, and crying. This is the scientific way. We do the correct thing in a scientific way to correct the situation.”

