I’ve Very High Standards For Dating – Ayra Starr

Nigerian Afrobeats superstar, Oyinkansola Sarah Aderibigbe, popularly known as Ayra Starr has finally revealed why she is still single.

Speaking in a recent interview with Coco Jones for Rolling Stone’s Musicians on Musicians issue, Ayra Starr said she has very high standards for dating, which will be hard for any man to meet.

According to the sensational singer, she was grateful that she didn’t start dating before hitting stardom.

She said: “I’m so happy I wasn’t really dating before I started music. I didn’t really know what I was missing. So now that I waited this long to date people, I have very high standards. “If it’s gonna be hard to meet it, it’s gonna be bye-bye. But also, I don’t have time for myself, talk less of a boy.”

