Legendary Nigerian entertainer and human rights activist, Charly Boy, has opened up about his special bond with former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

Charly Boy, widely known for his rebellious persona and outspoken criticism of government, admitted that many Nigerians initially found his closeness to Obasanjo surprising.

Taking to his X handle on Monday, the singer described his bond with Obasanjo as an uncommon relationship built on mutual respect, understanding, and shared concern for Nigeria’s future.

“People wondered how someone who constantly challenges authority could be so connected to a former head of state. “But life is not always black and white. Sometimes respect and understanding build bridges where people least expect.”

Charly Boy declared that Obasanjo recognised qualities in him that others often overlooked. These qualities, according to him, include: courage, consistency, and a commitment to truth regardless of circumstances.

READ ALSO:

Speaking further, Charly Boy said he saw beyond Obasanjo’s military background and presidential title, acknowledging him as an elder who had endured war, leadership pressures, and national challenges yet remained resilient.

He added that their relationship is not one of publicity or noise but of quiet understanding. Conversations between them often revolve around Nigeria’s pressing issues, marked by debate and disagreement but never bitterness. “We may argue, we may disagree, but respect is always intact,” Charly Boy emphasised.

This mutual regard was most visible when Obasanjo personally hosted the launch of Charly Boy’s autobiography, 999. The event, described as the biggest moment of Charly Boy’s career, was more than a book launch.

It symbolised recognition and honour, an elder affirming the journey of a younger activist. “That day was not about selling books,” Charly Boy recalled. “It was about acknowledgement. It was about an elder saying, ‘I see you.’

“In a nation where division is too common, our connection shows that bridges can be built. It is a reminder that when two strong men choose respect over ego, it becomes a powerful example for others,” he concluded.