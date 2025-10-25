New Telegraph

October 25, 2025
I’ve Surpassed Michael Jackson On Evergreen Songs – Shina Peters

Juju musician, Oluwashina Peters popularly known as Sir Shina Peters, has declared that producing timeless music is the ultimate measure of a musician’s legacy.

Speaking on a recent episode of The Honest Bunch podcast, the 67-year-old music icon claimed to have surpassed the late American pop legend Michael Jackson in the number of evergreen songs, asserting that his four classics outshine Jackson’s two; namely “Of The World” and “Thriller.”

“The only thing you can show for showbiz at the end is how many evergreen songs you have produced. To my credit, I have four evergreen songs, even Michael Jackson has just two; “Of The World” and “Thriller.”

So, if I have four, I am accomplished,” he said. Peters, a trailblazer in the Juju music scene, expressed pride in his contributions to Nigerian music but voiced strong concerns about the industry’s current state.

